Champs on the brink in a blink

Frank Roche

Division 4 beckons unless Tipperary and Cavan can turn around form that is leagues apart from November heroics

Tipperary manager David Power. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tipperary manager David Power. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

On a fog-shrouded evening last December, David Power faced the media and reflected on a momentous year for Tipperary. They had just lost a semi-final scorefest to Mayo, but no one could take away their Munster SFC title, ending an 85-year famine.

“This can’t be just a once-off,” he declared. “We need now to be heading to Division 2 next year, that has to be a target.”

Six months on, Tipp travel to the historically unhappy hunting ground of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park tomorrow knowing that defeat will send them spiralling into Division 4.

