Champs on the brink in a blink

On a fog-shrouded evening last December, David Power faced the media and reflected on a momentous year for Tipperary. They had just lost a semi-final scorefest to Mayo, but no one could take away their Munster SFC title, ending an 85-year famine.

“This can’t be just a once-off,” he declared. “We need now to be heading to Division 2 next year, that has to be a target.”

Six months on, Tipp travel to the historically unhappy hunting ground of Glennon Brothers Pearse Park tomorrow knowing that defeat will send them spiralling into Division 4.

“Tipp have been down in Division 4 before,” Power pointed out, speaking to the Irish Independent yesterday. “Look, obviously we don’t want to be there and this is a big game on Sunday. Looking at Longford’s results, they seem to be improving as the league went on and home advantage is probably going to be a big thing.

“But, look, we have to roll up our sleeves. It’s about us and what we’re going to do, in terms of our performance. We know we haven’t played anywhere near to what we were doing last October-November. So, even if we can get back to that, we’ll have a great chance of winning.”

Tipperary are not alone when it comes to provincial trailblazers staring into the league abyss. This afternoon it’s the turn of Cavan to try and rekindle the winter magic of a first Ulster SFC title in 23 years. The comeback kings of 2020 have morphed into a team unable to beat two of their lower-ranked neighbours, Fermanagh and Derry, with the result that they must overcome Wicklow in Navan or else complete the unenviable league journey from Division 1 to Division 4 in three straight seasons.

To see Tipp and Cavan lift silverware on the same seismic day was remarkable for many reasons; almost as remarkable, for all the wrong reasons, would be to see them both end up in the basement division now.

Both start as bookies’ favourites for survival but this weekend is fraught with peril. What has gone wrong? There are mitigating factors, with injuries an obvious alibi for Tipp who have been starting without their entire half-back driving force of 2020.

Robbie Kiely was initially ruled out for the entire season with a grade 3C hamstring tear, but his rehab has gone “really well” and there is a possibility that he might yet be fit for a Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry or Clare in four weeks’ time.

Kevin Fahey and Bill Maher came on as subs against Offaly but whereas Fahey is sure to feature tomorrow, Maher is again struggling with injury. Their attacking options have also been curtailed, leaving aside Colin O’Riordan’s AFL return or Philip Austin’s retirement, as Michael Quinlivan has missed all three rounds in Division 3 South.

The 2016 All-Star will be in the ‘26’ tomorrow for a game that some might rank as even more vital than what follows, given that it threatens to be a very short summer unless Kerry implode again.

Yet Power is “very slow” to use injuries as an excuse for their campaign thus far, incorporating losses to Limerick and Offaly either side of a win over Wicklow. “We haven’t really kicked on,” he admits.

“We’re disappointed not being in the promotion semi-finals, but that’s life. Tipp football, if you go down through the years, it’s never a straight line. It’s either really up or really down. At the minute we’re on a kind of a downward curve but if we can win on Sunday, we can at least (say) we’re after consolidating Division 3. But again, that won’t be an easy match. We went up there last year, our last match before Covid, and we got beaten by five points, 3-12 to 3-7, and we played poorly.”

Shane Stapleton, Tipp coach and selector under Liam Kearns when they previously made an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, can empathise with Power’s current predicament.

“I know everyone will say that 2016 was a massively positive year,” he recalls, “but at the start we really struggled and probably should have gone down to Division 4. We couldn’t get our best 15 on the field . . . and we just stayed up on the last day with a draw in Sligo. Our form was terrible. And then just one performance against Cork changed everything.”

Stapleton reflects on how, when injuries go against Tipp, form and confidence “seeps from the lads. They just need that one bit of spark, just to get a bit of momentum”.

But he concludes: “Even if we were to go down, I don’t think it’d be catastrophic. They don’t owe us anything after what they did last year. And teams have proven in the past, if you go down to Division 4, you can come out of it. It just maybe makes recruitment a bit more difficult for David Power next winter.”

Further north, Cavan have their own injury issues – none more damaging that Ciarán Brady’s season-ending cruciate tear. But does that fully explain their haul of just one win (over Longford) from three outings?

A glib review of Mickey Graham’s tenure (consecutive demotions followed by two Ulster finals, winning the latter) suggests a manager who cares only for championship.

But Jason O’Reilly, once a Cavan team-mate of Graham’s, now a Leitrim selector, reckons today qualifies as “a championship game ”, suggesting another defeat wouldn’t help morale. “No disrespect to Wicklow,” he adds, “Cavan have to win it. And it’s not ideal preparation going into the Tyrone match either.”

Which brings us to Omagh on July 10, and their opening Ulster defence. Tyrone’s Mattie McGleenan preceded Graham as Cavan manager and is sanguine about their current league struggles. “The big game is Omagh, that’s where it’s all happening,” McGleenan insists.

“Ultimately, these league games this weekend, it’s not ‘the end of the world’ stuff. Mickey will see the Tyrone game as the game of the year.”

McGleenan credits Graham with instilling the belief in Cavan to go the extra step. “They’re going to come with more of a swagger into this year’s championship, because they’re all sitting on medals now,” he says.

And the down side? “Now that the target is on your back, can you really come out and show your mettle?”

Win or even lose today, maybe only Omagh will answer that riddle.