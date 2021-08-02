| 11°C Dublin

Champs’ aura slipping but no fear of Farrell pushing any panic buttons

Dublin's Colm Basquel blasts to the Kildare net but his effort was ruled out by referee Martin McNally for taking too many steps. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Waltzing through Leinster while wiping the floor with the rest of the province has become an annual ritual for the Dubs, but Wexford, Meath and Kildare have all had their moments against them and the same air of invincibility does not remain.

The aura has certainly not disappeared, but it feels somewhat dented after the Dubs stuttered their way to a 60th Leinster SFC title in a fashion which they are not accustomed to.

Their eight-point defeat of Kildare was their lowest winning Leinster final margin since 2013 – and their first without a goal since 2005 – but Farrell refuses to make any comparisons with their Delaney Cup domination of recent seasons.

