Championship structure ‘doesn’t make a pile of sense’ to Louth boss Mickey Harte

Louth football manager Mickey Harte: "There’s more intensity in these games than anything we have played to date." Photo: Sportsfile

Mickey Harte insists that the structure of this year’s championship “doesn’t make sense,” to him and expects a review to carried out at the end of the season.

Harte’s Louth team made a losing start to Division 2 on Sunday in Ennis, putting them under immediate pressure in a division where the stakes are higher than ever, even if the precise nature of the task at hand isn’t clearly defined.

Most likely, at least two teams in the division will be denied a place in this year’s All-Ireland SFC, instead competing in the Tailteann Cup.

But even that is uncertain.

With this year’s provincial finalists guaranteed spots in the Sam Maguire Cup, the fate of the mid-to-low-table Division 2 finishers won’t be known until halfway through the championship.

Asked whether the greater jeopardy on finishing places in the league was influencing Louth’s preparation for the spring campaign, Harte replied: “It doesn’t colour anything you’re doing.

“But it doesn’t make sense. You’re supposed to be in the top two divisions here and only the ones that are relegated are the ones who suffer by not getting directly into the All-Ireland series.

“But the way it turns out, there could be four in our division who might not make it. That doesn’t make a pile of sense. Obviously that needs to be reviewed and I wonder why such things weren’t anticipated when people were making this move in the first place.”

With two minutes to play in Ennis on Sunday, Louth were sitting pretty. Three points ahead with the finish line in sight, they were tantalisingly close to the perfect start.

With four of their next five games at home, Harte and his men could have been in a strong position after just one fixture.

Read More

They were reeled in, however, with Clare kicking the last four scores of the game, leaving Harte unhappy over the amount of injury-time played at the end of the second half, and an incident where Conor Grimes was blown for overcarrying.

They also lost midfielder Ciarán Byrne to a knee injury that Harte described as “nasty enough”, the precise nature of which won’t be known until after a scan.

“We just have to roll up our sleeves and do the best we can,” Harte stressed. “There’s a game coming in seven days’ time and it’s not getting any easier. We’re playing the Ulster champions.

“It’s just going to be a very tough encounter next week again. We just have to give it our best shot. And if we give it our best shot, and the boys do themselves as proud as they did today, then you can’t fault them.”

The challenges don’t get any easier from here. Two of Louth’s remaining six games are against reigning provincial champions; Derry – who they host next week – and Dublin.

“I feel that often Division 1 wasn’t as tough as this is,” Harte reflected. “It is a very heavy division this year, when you’ve got the big hitters of Dublin and Derry and Kildare.

“Cork are always Munster finalists. Limerick, ourselves, Meath and (Clare). They’re all serious operators. There’s no handy games here.

“Division 2, you’re getting to the second tier of the second level. We have to expect good teams here. We have to try and do our best to remain in that company.

“This is different level. There’s more intensity in these games than anything we have played to date. It wasn’t easy.

“And that’s one thing we are happy about. We’re not happy with much else …

“People like to believe that their home venue means something to them. And that they can do better there than on the road. It’s less demanding on the players.

“They don’t have to go and stay overnight. They don’t have long travels to go.

“So we need to try and make the best of that. But just because we’re at home, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll get the result we want. If we put the effort we put in there today.”