Saturday 1 June 2019

Championship: Clare take on Kerry and Cork face off against Limerick in Munster football semi-finals

  • Peter Keane leads Kerry for first time in Championship
  • Clare attempting to reach first final since 2012
  • Cork hope to begin rebuilding process after relegation to Division 3 in league
Brian Hurley of Cork in action against Sean O'Dea of Limerick during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship semi-final match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Kerry manager Peter Keane. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tony Considine

Follow all the action from the Munster football semi-finals as it happens in our liveblog. Throw-in at Cusack Park and Páirc Uí Rinn is 7 pm.

Online Editors

