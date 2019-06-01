Championship: Clare take on Kerry and Cork face off against Limerick in Munster football semi-finals
- Peter Keane leads Kerry for first time in Championship
- Clare attempting to reach first final since 2012
- Cork hope to begin rebuilding process after relegation to Division 3 in league
Follow all the action from the Munster football semi-finals as it happens in our liveblog. Throw-in at Cusack Park and Páirc Uí Rinn is 7 pm.
