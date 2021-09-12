| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Champions lead way in game’s evolution

Billy Sheehan

Adaptability they key to Tyrone’s attacking mantra

Ronan McNamee of Tyrone celebrates after scoring during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ronan McNamee of Tyrone celebrates after scoring during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

Ronan McNamee of Tyrone celebrates after scoring during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

Ronan McNamee of Tyrone celebrates after scoring during the GAA Football All-Ireland SFC Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

What we’ve learned from this season and yesterday’s final, is that the game of Gaelic football has changed and newly-crowned All-Ireland champions Tyrone, are responsible for the latest chapter in its evolution.

The Tyrone management have created a system where 13 of the 14 outfield players, Darren McCurry, excluded, can transition positions, backs to forwards, defenders to sweepers, midfielders to defenders, all in a rotating organised manner and with all players comfortable attacking with the ball.

Tyrone didn’t get a sweeper in place as much as they would have liked yesterday, as we saw with Mayo’s goal chances but at times Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly and Frank Burns filled the role. This was a result of them deciding to go man-to-man in the middle-third to stop Mayo’s running game and to tag Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue.

Most Watched

Privacy