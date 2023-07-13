Challenging season but Donegal can bounce back, says Paddy Bradley

Former Derry football ace Paddy Bradley teamed up with AIB ahead of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park to look ahead to one of #TheToughest matches of the year between Derry and Kerry. Photo: Sportsfile

Paddy Bradley has lifted the lid on his “challenging” season coaching Donegal but insists the county have the raw materials to make a quick recovery.

The Tír Chonaill men had a disastrous season which started with the late appointment of Paddy Carr as manager, before the totemic Michael Murphy announced his retirement.

Carr’s tenure started with a win over Kerry in the first round of a league but they quickly lost altitude in a period that saw new captain Paddy McBrearty suffer a significant hamstring injury.

Carr stepped away after a meeting with players during the league, with Aidan O’Rourke and Bradley taking over for the remainder of the season. Relegation was all but confirmed and there was more bad news when Ryan McHugh left the squad due to work commitments. They’d lose to Down in Ulster and eventually bow out of the championship with defeat to Tyrone.

Donegal had serious off-field issues too, with the resignation of Karl Lacey from the county’s academy.

“I really enjoyed the time there,” Bradley said. “It was challenging, with all the stuff going on in the background. I suppose Aidan and myself tried to not let that creep into the dressing-room but it’s difficult.

“I wouldn’t have been aware of how much media scrutiny there was. While you’re trying to guard the players against the negativity and all the stuff that’s going on with the academy and the whole Karl Lacey issue, they’re still hearing it from their parents, their siblings, and it’s a very hard environment for them boys to play in.

“But that said, they came to Convoy every Tuesday and Thursday night. They trained like troopers. There’s no such thing as a bad experience in sport, you take the learnings.

“Sometimes when things are going bad, there’s doom and gloom. Things are never as bad as they seem. Likewise, when things are going well people are thinking you’re world-beaters.”

Bradley pointed to the turnover of players, stating that of the 21 players who played in the 2022 Ulster final defeat to Derry, nine were not available this time around. And he pointed to the talent of the likes of Oisín Gallen as reasons why Donegal can make a quick recovery.

“I think if Oisín Gallen stays injury-free they have a player who has the ability to be among the top nine or 10 forwards in Ireland.

“And Brendan McCole this year marked Shane McGuigan, Keelan Sexton from Clare, Darren McCurry, he marked Jack McCarron who came off the back of scoring eight or nine points the week beforehand. I think he only conceded only one or two scores from play against all them men.

“And you’re talking four of the top forwards in Ireland. So I think they can claim to have one of the top defenders in Ireland.

“There’s plenty of good footballers in Donegal. If they get their house in order I don’t see any reason why they can’t be pushing for at least an Ulster title, if not be All-Ireland competitors next year.”