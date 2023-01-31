The number of Kilmacud Crokes players on the pitch near the end of the All-Ireland club football final.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee has ordered a replay of the All-Ireland senior club football final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen after upholding an objection to the result of the game by Glen.

Kilmacud Crokes won the final by 1-11 to 1-9 but had 16 players on the field for the last attack after Conor Casey replaced Dara Mullin who did not immediately go off. Glen were lining up a 45 at the time.

Mullin did not directly affect the play and left the field some seconds later at the next break in play. However, the match officials did not order a retake of the 45 and the presence of the 16th man was not mentioned in referee Derek O'Mahony's report.

Representatives of both clubs were in Croke Park last night to present their case after Glen's objection to the presence of 16 Kilmacud Crokes players on the field for a brief period was countered by Crokes.

CCCC considered the evidence presented by both sides before arriving at the decision which has been conveyed to the clubs.

The indications have been that Crokes are not amenable to a replay, but that position has yet to be publicly stated. Some of their players have already headed off travelling.

CCCC had three options available to them to penalise Crokes, to fine them, order a replay or forfeiture of the game under rule 6.44 (b) (i) "depending on circumstances."

In this case, CCCC decided that Mullin's presence on the goal line was significant enough for the game to be played again.

Now, under rule 7.11 (a) (4), Crokes can appeal the decision with the Central Appeals Committee.

If CAC uphold the CCCC decision, Crokes can take their case to the Disputes Resolution Authority.