Cavan’s James Smith clear to face Longford after red card rescinded

James Smith of Cavan in action against Donegal's Michael Murphy. Photo by Sportsfile

Cavan midfielder James Smith has been cleared to face Longford in their Allianz Division 3 North game this weekend after having his red card overturned by the Central Hearings Committee.

Smith was sent off by referee Martin McNally just before half-time in Cavan's one-point loss to Fermanagh on Saturday last.

He was subsequently reported for striking with minimal force but Cavan were able to build a case to satisfy a hearings panel last night that it hadn't happened as reported and a one-match ban will not now be served.

Smith is one of the county's most promising players and made a big impact in last year's championship.