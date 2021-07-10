| 13.5°C Dublin

Cavan’s ’97 heroes seek new sequel, not history repeated

Ronan Carolan of Cavan in full flight during the 1997 Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal in Clones. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile
Ronan Carolan of Cavan in full flight during the 1997 Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal in Clones. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

When Cavan did the unthinkable, ambushing Donegal to claim their first Ulster SFC title in 23 years, comparisons with the team of ’97 were inevitable. They too had defied long odds and an even longer spell in purgatory – 28 years – to reach paradise.

The danger right now, as Cavan point the team bus towards Omagh for today’s make-or-break date with Tyrone, is that a different type of history could repeat itself.

The men of ’97 failed to build on their breakthrough. Martin McHugh, their managerial messiah from Donegal, stepped down that August. Cavan would reach another Ulster final in 2001 and a league final in 2002; and that was more or less it.

