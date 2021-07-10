Cavan’s ’97 heroes seek new sequel, not history repeated

When Cavan did the unthinkable, ambushing Donegal to claim their first Ulster SFC title in 23 years, comparisons with the team of ’97 were inevitable. They too had defied long odds and an even longer spell in purgatory – 28 years – to reach paradise.

The danger right now, as Cavan point the team bus towards Omagh for today’s make-or-break date with Tyrone, is that a different type of history could repeat itself.

The men of ’97 failed to build on their breakthrough. Martin McHugh, their managerial messiah from Donegal, stepped down that August. Cavan would reach another Ulster final in 2001 and a league final in 2002; and that was more or less it.

The twin towers of Armagh and Tyrone would see to that.

Back in ’97, free-taker Ronan Carolan was approaching the home straight of a long career. Yet he had high hopes that a team backboned by players who had reached the 1996 All-Ireland U-21 final – among them current manager Mickey Graham – would establish Cavan as contenders for years to come.

“I was very confident,” he says, “and very surprised, as the years went on, that that group didn’t win multiple Ulster titles. Because they were certainly good enough.

“I do believe if Martin stayed with us the following year, it was an easy Ulster title to win – if there’s such a thing. It was there for the taking. Donegal beat us in a semi-final, a game we should have won.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it. The lads were very, very competitive. You must remember they were playing in Division 1 a lot of that time; got to a National League final not too long after that ... but it was a very competitive environment in Ulster.”

Fast-forward to 2021 and Graham’s Cavan are in another tight corner, the type from which they perfected several spectacular escapes last winter.

Instead of enjoying the kudos that come with an annual lease on the Anglo-Celt Cup, they are grappling with the consequences of three consecutive relegations and, with that, deportation to Division 4.

In Graham’s first season, 2019, they were relegated from Division 1 yet reached an Ulster final. In year two, they were demoted again only to go one step further.

But can you really keep turning on championship form like a light switch? Carolan wasn’t entirely downbeat about their mixed league results to begin with but, when it came to the relegation play-off, “the Wicklow performance was just unacceptable, simple as that … these things do happen in football, but to me there’s too much quality in that Cavan team to be a Division 4 team.”

Stephen King, captain in ’97, stresses the need for Cavan to park their league discontent while accepting that the mood among the natives is “very despondent.”

“Being relegated to Division 4 doesn’t sit well with the honest Cavan supporters. It’s a terrible place to end up,” King admits.

“I honestly think Cavan are not a Division 1 team. Far from it, actually. To me, they’re just a mid-table Division 2 team when they’re playing well. To get them back to Division 2, that’s going to take two years – with everything going well. So, it’s an absolute disaster to be in Division 4, to be honest.”

And the short-term fix? Cavan need a big performance – and a win in Omagh – “to save our season”, according to King, “I actually think they can,” he ventures, suggesting there is just as much pressure on the Tyrone players – and new management – to deliver in the wake of Mickey Harte’s departure.

Just like every other Cavan diehard, King revelled in last year’s unexpected glory run; but he has sympathy for the players who “never really got to celebrate it” because of Covid.

Yes, there was “a huge cavalcade of cars” around Kingspan Breffni Park that night, “just to show your appreciation”; but it was all still something of a whimper compared to the madness that greeted them in ’97, after they hung on to beat Derry by a point in Clones.

All things come to those who wait? King must have started to wonder: he’d made his NFL debut during the 1979-’80 campaign.

“The euphoria was unbelievable,” he says. “We actually couldn’t get through the village of Butlersbridge, there were tens of thousands of people … we had to get off the bus and go into the renowned pub of Con Smith’s and stay there for an hour until the crowd had dispersed. That went hard on us, mind you!”

Here’s the thing. Cavan’s reward for last November’s Donegal coup was a semi-final date with Dublin. Whatever the private thoughts of Graham’s players, the public didn’t give them a prayer.

But in ’97, Cavan players truly believed. Losing to Kerry – by seven in the end , having led by one at the break after Fintan Cahill’s superbly worked goal – was “the biggest regret” of King’s career.

“I’ll always look back on this as the match that got away,” he reflects. “I would be more hurt losing to Kerry than probably any other match.”

“We do firmly believe that we left an All-Ireland behind us in ’97. And it was probably due to a lack of experience,” Carolan echoes.

“From knowing a lot of the Kerry lads, we only realised after how much pressure they were under. They were actually very vulnerable, because it was totally unacceptable to Kerry people what had happened the previous year (when losing their semi-final to Mayo).”

And the lessons of history?

“The present team just need to get back to that level as soon as they can,” says Carolan, who worked with many of them as Cavan claimed four straight Ulster U-21 titles from 2011 to ’14.

“There’s a real passion in Cavan; it’s just ingrained in the DNA. Look it, we just have to be 100pc supportive of the players.

“It’s difficult, the Division 4 situation, but we just have to put our heads down and push on. And I do fully expect a full-hearted, committed performance on Saturday and we will just wait and see what happens. It’s a tough ask.”