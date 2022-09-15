Cavan to lose Thomas Galligan for next season who is heading to Australia

Cavan's Thomas Galligan in action against Sligo in the Tailteann Cup semi-final in June at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Cavan footballers are set to be without Thomas Galligan next season with the 2020 All-Star planning to spend time in Australia.

Galligan, 26, is currently sidelined from club action with a collarbone injury, but it has now emerged that he almost certainly won’t be seen in Breffni blue next year either.

Responding to some local speculation that the powerhouse midfielder could be missing for two years, Cavan boss Mickey Graham has said a timeframe for his travels has yet to be decided.

“We said when the club season’s over we’d have a chat,” Graham told the Irish News.

“Thomas indicated last year when he was qualified as a physiotherapist he was going to do a wee bit of travelling. He hadn’t a timeframe set on it, and it’s the same at this moment in time – he still hasn’t a timeframe set on it.”

However, Independent.ie understands that the player is indeed planning to head Down Under in a move that would effectively rule him out of the Cavan frame for the 2023 season.

Lacken are resigned to lining out without Galligan in this Saturday evening’s Cavan SFC quarter-final against Crosserlough after he suffered a broken collarbone during their championship opener against Lavey last month.

Galligan shot to national fame in 2020 when, against the backdrop of empty stadia because of the Covid lockdown, he inspired Cavan to their first Ulster SFC title in 23 years.

They subsequently lost heavily to Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final, but Galligan was one of three Breffni men awarded All-Stars – the other two were his cousin, goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, and full-back Pádraig Faulkner.