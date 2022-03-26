Cavan seal return to Division Three in style with impressive win over Waterford

The script held up well at Kingspan Breffni as Cavan easily booked their place in the NFL Division Four league decider.

The hosts first hit the jackpot in the 17th minute with a Thomas Galligan goal and never looked like slipping up.

Outstanding ‘keeper Raymond Galligan arrowed over a long-range free in the 10th minute to give the hosts a 0-3 to 0-2 lead and they remained on Easy Street thereafter.

The Déise played against the breeze in the first half and apart from an early double by star attacker Tom O’Connell, they failed to unduly trouble the Cavan defence.

The visitors found themselves in deep trouble after Thomas Galligan goaled (17) from an acute angle to leave the table toppers 1-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Waterford conjured up a goal chance themselves in the 28th minute but David Hallihan blazed his effort wide.

Cavan ought to have netted for a second time just two minutes from the interval but Padraig Faulkner screwed the ball wide under pressure from point-blank range.

Cavan looked to consolidate their 1-10 to 0-4 half-time advantage in the perfect conditions but it was Waterford’s Jason Curry who notched the first point of the second half in the 39th minute.

The Munster side worked hard to eat into Cavan’s lead but Cavan kept their focus and piled on the pressure with talisman Gearóid McKiernan coming into his own in particular.

Cavan led by 1-18 to 0-8 when Waterford ‘keeper Hunt made a great save to deny McKiernan a goal.

Waterford couldn’t prevent the Ulstermen from goaling again though in the 68th minute with Caoimhín O’Reilly scoring with a smashing finish.

Cavan booked their place in Division Three with some panache with McKiernan firing a rocket high to the Waterford net in the dying seconds.

Cavan scorers: C Madden 0-1; G McKiernan 1-5, 3f; C O’Reilly 1-1; P Lynch 0-3; J Smith 0-1; T Galligan 1-1; G Smith 0-1; R Galligan 0-5, ’45, 4f; J McLoughlin 0-1; C Moynagh 0-1; L Fortune 0-1.

Waterford scorers: T O’Connell 0-3, 1f; J Curry 0-4, 3f; B Lynch 0-1; D Corcoran 0-1; J Walsh 0-1

Cavan: R Galligan; B Kelly, P Faulkner, K Brady; J McLoughlin, C Moynagh, L Fortune; J Smith, K Clarke; G Smith, G M Kiernan, Cian Madden; T Galligan, P Lynch, S Smith.

Subs; N Murray for B Kelly (h-t); C Reilly for K Brady (h-t); C Conroy for J McLoughlin (43); C O’Reilly for P Lynch (55); R O’Neill for C Madden (62)

Waterford: P Hunt; C Burke, D O Casthasaigh, A Jones; J O’Sullivan, D Guiry, B Looby; J Curry, M Curry; C Murray, J O’Leary, J Walsh; T O’Connell, D Hallihan, B Lynch.

Subs; S Curry for J O’Leary (15); D Corcoran for D Hallihan (h-t); D Meehan for J O’Sullivan (h-t); J Keane for T O’Connell (51); S Boyce for B Looby (62); C Walsh for C Burke (67).

Ref; K Faloon (Armagh)