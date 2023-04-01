Cavan pick up another league title as they secure Division Three gong with win over Fermanagh

Gearóid McKiernan of Cavan in action against Ché Cullen of Fermanagh during the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final match between Cavan and Fermanagh at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Cavan, last season’s Division 4 champions, picked up a second league title in the space of 12 months when they secured the Division 3 gong at Croke Park last night.