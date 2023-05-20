Cavan make it two Tailteann Cup wins in succession with narrow victory over London

Cavan 0-18 London 2-6

Cavan recorded two wins from two in the Tailteann Cup after a hard-fought six-point win over London in McGovern Park.

Paddy Lynch was immaculate on free-taking duty throughout and his accuracy put Cavan 0-5 - 0-3 up before London got their first goal in the 25th minute.

Liam Gavaghan was also reliable from frees and he set up Liam Gallagher down the right-wing to race through and smash the ball past goalkeeper Raymond Galligan.

Daniel Clarke almost registered another green flag just before half time when he fumbled the ball through on goal and struck just over the bar.

Cavan responded through Ryan O’Neill, Oisin Brady and Oisin Kiernan to take a 0-8 - 1-4 lead at the break having played against a slight breeze.

The wind was to their advantage in the second half when four points from Lynch and Gearoid McKiernan at the start pushed Cavan further ahead.

Jonathan McCabe and McKiernan extended their lead but the game never got away from London due to their hard work across the pitch.

Gavaghan tapped over two frees in the second half which underlined how London were restricted from open play by a strong defence.

However, substitute Enda Lynn got London’s second goal in the 58th minute, when his shot with the outside of the boot went into the net to bring the difference down to four.

It would be their last score of the game with points from Lynch and Conor Rehill confirming the win for Cavan.

Scorers - London:L Gavaghan (0-4f), L Gallagher (1-0), E Lynn (1-0), J Obahor (0-1m), D Clarke (0-1). Cavan: P Lynch (0-7, 0-6f), G McKiernan (0-4, 0-1f), J McCabe (0-2), T Madden (0-1), R O’Neill (0-1), O Brady (0-1), O Kiernan (0-1), C Rehill (0-1).

London:A Walsh; D Rooney, M Clarke, N McElwaine; R Sloan, C Healy, E Walsh; J Obahor, L Gallagher; C Gallagher, D Clarke, A McLoughlin; R Tohill, L Gavaghan, F Eastwood. Subs: E Lynn for Tohill (48), C Farley for Sloan (52), H Walsh for McElwaine (64), F Gallagher for Obahor (67).

Cavan: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, N Carolan; Ciaran Brady, O Kiernan, C Madden; Conor Brady, J Smith; J McCabe, G McKiernan, T Madden; R O’Neill, P Lynch (Black card, 73), O Brady. Subs: B Boylan for O’Neill (52), C Rehill for Smith (58), C Reilly for Faulkner (60), M Reilly for O Brady (64), TN Hofmann for T Madden (72).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).