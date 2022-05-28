Cavan in cruise control as Down easily despatched in Tailteann Cup

James Smith of Cavan in action against Adam Lynch of Down during the Tailteann Cup match at Kingspan Breffni Park. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Cavan made hay in the sunshine at Kingspan Breffni to progress in the Tailteann Cup.

The blues put their Ulster SFC hangover behind them with an accomplished display, albeit against a Down side which showed just why they were relegated to Division Three this season.

In a first-round game that was all too predictable, the Breffni took all of 12 minutes to get in front but cruised to victory thereafter in front of 3,616 sun-kissed fans.

Down opened the scoring with a fine team goal after just six minutes but that was their only achievement of note in the first half.

After a bout of some dreadful shooting by both sides, Daniel Guinness and Darren O’Hagan combined to put Ruairí O’Hare in for what proved to be the only goal, O’Hare finishing from point-blank range.

At the other end of the field, the hosts always carried a threat and while Cavan boss Mickey Graham will be delighted with his team’s 24-point haul, he will have cause to wonder about the ongoing lack of goals during his reign.

Cavan engineered just two goal chances in the game with both coming in the first half.

Firstly, James Smith’s exocet ricocheted back off the Down post in the 14th minute, and in the 33rd minute Padraig Faulkner raced through but the full-back’s daisycutter was pushed around the post by the diving Down netminder Kane.

O’Hare’s major ought to have provided a springboard for Down but, instead, they failed to build up any head of steam.

Down’s penchant for lateral football and their poor ball retention allowed Cavan to steadily go up through the gears on a calm, dry day.

The blues strung together six unanswered points between the 7th and 14th minutes, with a gem (12) from Oisín Kiernan the pick of the bunch.

Down lacked inspiration and leadership and were their own worst enemies at times as Barry O’Hagan saw his twice-taken penalty saved by stand-out Cavan ‘keeper Raymond Galligan seconds before the interval after encroachment caused the first spot-kick to be re-taken.

Cavan had one foot in the next round as they sat pretty on the back of a 0-13 to 1-3 interval lead and things got little better for the Mourne men in the second half.

Cavan were never out of their comfort zone, with Down’s capacity to ball-watch at the back, drift in and out of the game at midfield and reliance on Odhrán Murcock and Barry O’Hagan up front and, latterly, sub. Liam Kerr, fatal to their hopes of causing a shock.

Cavan were on Easy Street, leading by 0-15 to 1-6, when a tremendous 46-metre free by ‘keeper Galligan had even Down boss James McCartan giving it the thumbs up.

The run-in must have been tortuous for the Down think-tank and the few dozen Down fans in attendance as Cavan proceeded to compile the points in training session fashion.

Down rang the changes at half-time and replacements Liam Kerr and Andrew Gilmour gave the visitors more punch and invention.

Ironically, Down’s best spell was the final quarter when they notched six points to Cavan’s eight but the horse had long since bolted.

Scorers:

Cavan: G Smith (0-2), G McKiernan (0-6, 4f) R Galligan (0-7, 3 45’s ,4f), P Lynch (0-4, 1f), O Kiernan (0-1); J Smith (0-2); TE Donohoe (0-1); N Carolan (0-1).

Down: R O’Hare (1-0); L Kerr (0-2), B O’Hagan (0-3, 1f), O Murdock (0-1), A Doherty (0-1); P Laverty (0-1); R Magill (0-1); A Gilmour (0-2, 1f); R McCormack (0-1).

Teams:

Cavan: R Galligan 9 ; L Fortune 7, P Faulkner 7, K Brady 7; J McLoughlin 7, K Clarke 7, Conor Brady 7; T Galligan , J Smith 8; O Kiernan 7, G McKiernan 7, G Smith 8; M Reilly 7, P Lynch 7, Ciarán Brady 7. Subs; TE Donohoe 6 for M Reilly (48); C Madden 6 for Ciarán Brady (49); Niall Carolan 6 for P Faulkner (55); C Conroy 6 for T Galligan (62); O Brady 6 for J McLoughlin (62).

Down: N Kane 6 ; P Fegan 6 , A Lynch 7 , T McInerney 6; D O’Hagan 7, C Poland 6 , R Magill 7; A Doherty 6 , R O’Hare 7 ; D Guinness 6, O Murdoch 8 , P Laverty 6 ; R McCormack 6, B O’Hagan 7, N McParland 6. Subs; R Burns 6 f or N Kane (half time); A Gilmore 7 for R O’Hare (half time); L Kerr 7 for N McParland (half time); C Francis 6 for P Fegan (45); P McCarthy 6 for D O’Hagan (58).

Ref: D Gough (Meath)