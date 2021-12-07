Cavan GAA pay tribute after the death of Breffni legend Andy McCabe

Cavan GAA laid one of its most respected footballers to rest earlier today.

Andy McCabe, a former county and Ulster star, passed away at his home in Kingscourt over the weekend.

A brilliant defender, McCabe won a pair of Ulster medals in 1967 and 1969 as the Breffni men battled with Down for supremacy that decade. His performances were good enough to earn him a call up to Ulster’s Railway cup side, with whom he won medals in 1970 and 1971.

He also enjoyed a glorious club career, helping Crosserlough to seven Cavan titles in a row between 1966 and 1972, a feat that remains unmatched in the county.

In a statement Cavan GAA, paid tribute to one of the county’s “best-known footballers in the 1960s and 1970s” who “had an outstanding career in the blue jersey.”

“Cavan County Board extends its deepest sympathies to the daughters, Carmel, Breda and Andrea, sons Damien, Drew, Ronan, Neil, Colin and Keith, brothers, sisters and extended family of the late Andy McCabe formerly of Crosserlough who passed away last weekend at his home in Kingscourt. Andy was predeceased by his wife Bridie in 2015.

“Andy’s death evoked memories of his many whole-hearted displays for Crosserlough, Cavan and Ulster. He usually played at right full-back or more often at left full-back during which he was one of Cavan's best-known footballers in the 1960s and 1970s and he had an outstanding career in the blue jersey. The legendary clashes between Cavan and Down in the 1960s are often recalled as both counties vied for supremacy in Ulster.

"Down forwards such as Seán O’ Neill, Paddy Doherty and James McCartan wrote their names indelibly into history but they often came off second best when playing against Cavan. Andy played a key role in many of these encounters. He was a teak tough defender who led by example and he played the game with passion and motivated his teammates to do likewise. He was a strong forceful player and fiercely competitive.”