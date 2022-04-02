Cavan footballers end 70-year Croke Park trophy drought with Allianz NFL Division 4 final win

Killian Clarke of Cavan is tackled by Teddy Doyle of Tipperary during the Allianz Football League Division 4 final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cavan footballers collected their first trophy in Croke Park for 70 years when they won the Allianz Division 4 National Football League title at Croke Park this afternoon.

Goals in either half from Man of the Match Paddy Lynch secured the win after a titanic struggle with the Munster side.

Having fallen four points behind after Lynch’s first goal Tipperary fought back to level the tie.

Midfielder Mark Russell hit four points from play for Tipperary while Conor Sweeney hit 0-6 and they went two points clear in the 54th minute.

But Cavan levelled the tie before Lynch’s second goal in the 62nd minute which ultimately proved the winning score though Tipperary substitute Stephen Quirke almost snatched a dramatic winning goal in injury time but his shot struck the underside of the crossbar.

It is measure of the respective decline of Cavan and Tipperary that just fifteen months after they featured in the All-Ireland semi-finals, they were back at Croke Park contesting the Division 4 league final.

At least their trajectory was upwards, and this was essentially a bonus match as they despite a few stumbles on the spring journey they had secured promotion to Division 3 in 2023.

Tipperary had secured a surprise but fully merited win over Cavan when the sides clashed three weeks ago in Kingspan Breffni. So, this was an opportunity for the Ulster side to exact a measure of revenge.

Tipperary split open the Cavan defence in their first attack with Conor Sweeney, Bill Maher and Mark Russell all involved but the latter’s shot was smothered by the combined efforts of Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan and Killian Brady, who operated as the side’s sweeper.

There was nothing between the sides in the early exchanges; the sides were level on three occasions as both sides found it difficult to penetrate their opponent’s masses defences.

The game took its first decisive twist after 22 minutes. A brilliant pass from Conor Sweeney put Bill Maher though on the Canal End goals but he couldn’t get off his shot due to the efforts of Killian Clarke, Padraig Faulkner and Galligan.

The ball spilled and Cavan swept up the field before Tipperary had a chance to put their blanket defence in place. Paddy Lynch peeled away from his marker and was ideally positioned to receive Stephen Smith’s accurate pass and he fired the ball to the corner of the net to give Cavan a four- point lead.

Tipperary didn’t panic though, and midfielder Mark Russell struck for a brace of brilliant point struck from virtually the same spot underneath the Hogan Stand.

Luke Fortune missed another goal chance for Cavan after another sublime assist from Stephen Smith but a long range free from Jack Kennedy and a third point from the irrepressible Russell levelled the game for the fourth time.

With the last kick of the half Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan pointed a 45 to leave Cavan a point ahead at the break (1-5; 0-7).

Point from Conor Sweeney and Mikey O’Shea edged Tipperary ahead before Cavan’s Padraig Faulkner levelled the tie for the sixth time in the 40th minute.

A fisted Conor Madden point gave Cavan an edge before the increasingly influential Conor Sweeney hit two points in a five-minute spell

Cavan dropped three shots into the arms of Tipperary goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly before James Smith levelled the tie for the eighth time.

But a brace of points from Russell – who was surprisingly substituted soon afterwards – and Kevin Fahey gave Tipp a two- point for the first time. But back came Cavan with points from Stephen Smith and a Paddy Lynch (free).

Cavan had looked most dangerous when they turned over Tipp and attacked and speed and the tactic yielded a rich bounty eight minutes from the end when a sweeping move caught the Tipp defence out of position and Thomas Galligan’s assist and fired to the net by Paddy Lynch.

A Conor Sweeney free left in a two-point game coming down the final straight; Raymond Galligan missed a long range and a 45 for Cavan and the drama was over yet.

Tipperary substitute Stephen Quirke caught a Hail Mary punt and his shot rebounded off the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the wrong side of the goal line from a Tipp perspective.

Sweeney did make it a one point game with a 74th minute free and Tipp had another long range free which opted to go short with and eventually the clock beat them.

Scorers: Cavan – P Lynch 2-3 (1m, 1 f), G McKiernan, C Moynagh, R Galligan (1 45), P Faulkner, C Madden J Smith, S Smith 0-1 each. Tipperary – C Sweeney 0-6 (3f), M Russell 0-4, M O’Shea 0-2, T Doyle, J Kennedy (1f), K Fahey 0-1 each.

Cavan: R Galligan; C Moynagh, P Faulkner, E Finnegan; L Fortune, K Brady, J McLoughlin; G McKiernan, K Clarke; G Smith, T Galligan, C Madden; P Lynch, J Smith, S Smith. Subs: C Brady for K Brady (47), C O’Reilly for Madden (49), C Madden for G Smith (60), C Conroy for E Finnegan (62), N Murray for S Smith (70+5).

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, T Maher; C Kennedy, M Russell; B Maher, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, C Sweeney, S O’Connor. Subs: C Deeley for O’Connor (19), W Eviston for Harney (50), S Quirke for Russell (54), B Hewitt for Deeley (65), M Kehoe for Maher (70).

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow).