Cavan determined to take Tailteann Cup ‘very seriously’ – Galligan

Take 2020 as an example. When the league resumed after a Covid-enforced break, they went into the concluding two rounds knowing promotion to the top-flight was possible. They ended that campaign with relegation.

A few weeks later, they had won arguably the most improbable Ulster SFC title in history. Mickey Graham’s side became just the sixth team to win an Ulster title from the preliminary round following on from the Breffni side of 1945, Armagh in 2005 and Donegal in 2011, 2012 and 2018.

And they did it by winning four championship matches in as many weekends, including an extra-time win over Monaghan.

It was a remarkable feat. When Donegal last won from the preliminary round, they had six weeks to put their campaign together. Cavan pulled if off inside just 22 days. In fact, by the time they saw off Donegal in the final in the Athletic Grounds, they’d played on six consecutive weekends.

But with Cavan of late there’s always the yin to go with the yang. Not much more than six months later, they lost to Wicklow in a relegation play-off in Navan to slip into the basement division.

Since then, the graph has trended generally upwards. This year, they gained a second successive promotion – the eighth season on the spin that the Breffni men changed division. Having lost last year’s Tailteann Cup final, they needed to make the Ulster decider to play in the Sam Maguire this summer but Armagh were just too strong.

​“Armagh brought a level of aggression that we probably weren’t just maybe familiar enough with in Division 3. Looking back at it, that step up in leagues did come home to hurt us,” says Cavan ’keeper Raymond Galligan. “They had been playing at that higher level, Division 1 football against a higher quality opposition week in, week out whereas we probably thought we were ready and we weren’t.

The Tailteann Cup offers a chance to redress things.

“We’re going to take it very seriously. Getting to the final last year, we learned [about it] and it’s an opportunity to guarantee an All-Ireland series. Being in Division 2 next year is great, but no one knows where you’re going to finish in Division 2 next year. Hopefully [we] go one step further than last year, cementing that All-Ireland series place.

“We have a very difficult group, Laois the first day out is a very tough prospect and we can’t really look any further than Laois.”

Westmeath did the competition a service by celebrating their win the way they did. Football has had a strained relationship with the notion of grades. But images of packed streets welcoming the Westmeath team home secured its immediate future.

“I remember the Tommy Murphy many years ago and it was kind of compared with potentially being another Tommy Murphy. The way that fizzled out, I could understand the views this time last year.

“I think the way the competition was run, the way it was promoted, the way Croke Park invested in it, the opportunity of getting games in Croke Park – the addition of silverware but also that pathway to the All-Ireland series, it brings so much value,” he added.

“It’s give teams the opportunity to play outside of their province. For us to be playing Laois, London and Offaly, teams you wouldn’t primarily play too often, it’s great to be able to test yourself against other teams from outside of Ulster. I definitely think it’s here for the future.”