Cavan County Board won't request move from Croke Park for All-Ireland semi-final

Cavan players celebrate following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Cavan County Board has no intention of asking GAA chiefs to move their All-Ireland SFC semi-final out of Croke Park.

A short statement from the board today clarified that “they absolutely and categorically have never considered, nor have they any intention of, applying for a venue change for the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final fixture.

"We are honoured and look forward to playing the All-Ireland semi-final as is fixed by the CCC," they added, alluding to the Central Competitions Control Committee.

Ever since last Sunday, when Cavan shocked Donegal to capture their first Ulster title in 23 years and set up a daunting last-four date with five-in-a-row holders Dublin, there has been much debate about a potential venue switch.

The two All-Ireland football semi-finals, including the Dublin/Cavan clash on Saturday week, have been pencilled for GAA Headquarters.

However, Cavan boss Mickey Graham has been among several voices to question the need to use Croke Park, given the absence of a crowd factor this year.

"Would a nice neutral venue, somewhere different for a change, be any harm? For Dublin, that's like their own back garden, they are so used to playing there," Graham pointed out.

"A lot of our lads would never have been there before, it's a first time for them and it's a huge experience for them and it's definitely a disadvantage for us.

"I'm sure we would like to play it in a different venue. For us to go to Croke Park itself the task is going to be huge, so it would be nice but the powers that be will decide that."

Online Editors