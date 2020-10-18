Cavan comback runs out of road as Kildare ease relegation worries

Kevin Feely of Kildare claims a mark ahead of Gearóid McKiernan of Cavan during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at St Conleth's Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A late Cavan rescue effort fell just short as 14 man Kildare eased relegation fears with a win in Newbridge.

Sitting second from bottom in division two before throw-in, Jack O’Connor’s men couldn’t afford another slip up against a Cavan side who could claim the division two title with wins in their final two games.

And it was the home side who looked to have the spoils wrapped up approaching midway in the second half. Fergal Conway crashed home a goal to put his side eight clear. Kildare tails were up now and they created two more goal chances immediately afterwards but took points on both occasions. Those scores opened up a ten point lead and Kildare looked set to ease home.

Cavan’s response was impressive. They started the day with four debutants but displayed a maturity to work their way back into the game. They hit the next five points and even when Kildare broke out for a score of their own, they kept coming thanks in large part to Chris Conroy’s impeccable free taking.

Approaching the 70 minute mark, Kevin Flynn walked on a black card, leaving Kildare to see out the game with 14 men.

Conroy cut the gap to just a goal with another free to hand the Breffni men further momentum and then came Cavan’s chance. Had Conroy’s hand pass found Niall Murray he would surely have goaled and equalised to cap a remarkable comeback. However the chance was missed and Kildare secured the spoils when the excellent Jimmy Hyland’s hit his ninth point of the day.

The sides were well matched for the most of the first half. By the first water break, the home side led by the minimum and they would be level three times before the interval. But on the run into the break, Kildare took control and outscored Mickey Graham’s men by 0-5 to 0-1. Hyland, who landed six first half points, was on form in the Kildare full forward line with Ben McCormack also chipping in with two points.

Cavan were shipping water at the point but were thrown a lifeline when referee Cormac Reilly awarded a penalty when Padraig Faulkner was felled in the Kildare box as he jostled for a dropping ball. Martin Reilly hit his spot kick well but giant Kildare keeper Mark Donnellan did well to parry his effort and ensure Jack O’Connor’s side took a 0-13 to 0-9 lead in at the break.

Kildare extended that lead to double figures before Cavan launched their comeback that proved to be too little too late.

SCORERS:

Kildare: J Hyland 0-9 (1m, 5f), D Kirwan 0-4, K Flynn 0-3, F Conway 1-0, B McCormack 0-2, K Feely, L Power, P Cribbin 0-1 each.

Cavan: C Conroy 0-8 (7f), G McKiernan 0-5 (2f), C Smith, C O’Reilly (1m), C McGovern 0-2 each, O Kiernan 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

Kildare - M Donnellan; S Ryan, M O’Grady, E Doyle; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; P Cribben, P Brophy, L Power; B McCormack, D Kirwan, J Hyland SUBS: 22. Fergal Conway for Power (45), N Flynn for Cribben (58), K Cribbin for Kavanagh (60), E O'Connor for Brophy (64), T Moolick for Kirwan (68).

Cavan - R Galligan; J McLoughlin, K Brady, C Timoney; G Smith, C Conroy, C Brady; G McKiernan, P Faulkner; O Kiernan, M Reilly, O Brady; C Smith, C O’Reilly, E Doughty SUBS: C Madden for Doughty (43), L Fortune for Brady (45), C McGovern for Reilly (53), B Magee for Smith (58), N Murray for O’Reilly (70)

Referee - C Reilly (Meath).

