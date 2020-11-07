Cavan book place in Ulster semi-final as second half surge sees off Antrim

There is always a suspicion that Antrim have the potential to become a meaningful football county, but the manner in which they practically signed out of this contest in Cavan town shows us why that is not the case.

They were neck and neck through the opening period and much more economical. And yet even though they faced a second half a point up at the break with a man extra, they only added three points in almost 40 minutes of football thereafter.

It may have appeared odd that Cavan's Thomas Galligan did not start, after he had transformed the game seven days before against Monaghan when introduced. Clearly, manager Mickey Graham was taking a calculated gamble on giving him more rest ahead of a semi-final next week - Cavan's fifth game in five weeks. In any event he was forced to put him in at half time.

Antrim manager Lenny Harbinson left no stone unturned this season to crawl out of Division Four, managing to coax back Kevin O'Boyle, Michael McCann and Paddy Cunningham who all started, and Tomás McCann who began on the bench. All featured when they beat Cavan in the Ulster semi-final of 2009, while James Loughrey is now still a viable option with Cork.

You couldn't blame him on the evidence of the opening half. O'Boyle pinned down Cavan's playmaker Martin O'Reilly. Cunningham launched over a tricky free and made a wonderful pass inside for Conor Murray to take and convert his mark, to go with a magnificent point that spun in the air.

The most inspirational play was McCann, slaloming through challenges from Gerard Smith and Killian Brady to clip over with his left foot as well as conducting a libero role when Cavan had possession.

Cavan's defence was working well with a high press that produced nine turnovers in the opening half, but their cause was not aided by six wides and two efforts that dropped short. They were relying on Ciaran Brady venturing forward to kick two, to go along with points from Cormac Timoney, Oisin Kiernan and Oisin Pierson, with Antrim leading at the break 0-6 to 0-5.

Just before referee Paul Faloon blew that whistle however, Cavan's hopes were dealt further harm when corner-back Killian Brady was black-carded for dragging Paddy McBride down, leaving them a man down for the first ten minutes of the second half.

The ten minutes yielded nothing for Antrim but losing the lead as Cavan dealt with it smartly, clipping over a point from play for Killian Clarke and a free from Gearoid McKiernan to edge into the lead.

A mark point from sub Thomas Edward Donoghue was followed by one for Oisin Kiernan as the belief seeped out of Antrim despite further black cards for Smith and Oisin Kiernan.

Cavan's jewel, Gearoid McKiernan was well shackled in the main by Antrim captain Declan Lynch, but it was telling that once the game was there to be won, the Cavan man kicked into action. He curled over a free on 44 minutes. On the hour mark he rose magnificently to fetch the Antrim kickout and after playing a give and go, ploughed through the middle to arrow over to give them a three-point cushion, while he also had the last score of the game.

The impact of Thomas Edward Donoghue was also notable. Only on the pitch in the 46th minute, he claimed a point from a mark, a tricky free and one from play.

They will be weary going into the semi-final next Sunday, where they meet the winners of Fermanagh and Down.

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan 0-3, 1f, TE Donoghue 0-3, 1m 1f, C Brady 0-2, O Kiernan 0-2, K Clarke, C Timoney, O Pierson 0-1 each

Scorers for Antrim: P Cunningham 0-2, 1f, C Murray 0-2, 1m, M McCann, K Quinn, D McAleese 0-1 each, P McBride 0-1f, T McCann 0-1f

CAVAN: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, K Clarke, K Brady; G Smith, C Brady, L Fortune; C Timoney, P Faulkner; M Reilly, G McKiernan, O Kiernan; O Pierson, S Smith, C O'Reilly

Subs: T Galligan for S Smith (HT), TE Donoghue for Pierson (42m), C Conroy for K Brady (45m), N Murray for C O'Reilly (47m)

ANTRIM: O Kerr; P Gallagher, D Lynch, K O'Boyle; P Healy, J McAuley, N Delargy; C Duffin, M McCann; K Quinn, M Sweeney, D McAleese; P Cunningham, C Murray, P McBride

Subs: P McCormack for Quinn (HT), O Eastwood for Duffin (51m), T McCann for Cunningham (51m), M Jordan for McAleese (55m), R McCann for T McCann (62m)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

