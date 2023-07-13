Cats target rare football double as they battle exiles for junior title

Kilkenny manager Christy Walsh celebrates with Paul Murphy after their side's victory in last year's All-Ireland JFC final against New York. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Most Kilkenny eyes may be on next week’s mouth-watering All-Ireland SHC final against Limerick but there is an opportunity for the Cats to bring national silverware back to Noreside before then.

The big ball may be much maligned in Kilkenny but the county’s senior footballers are out to retain their All-Ireland JFC crown this weekend with a juicy carrot dangling above them should they make Sunday’s final.

The competition only kicks off tonight with Abbotstown hosting the semi-finals (Kilkenny v London and New York v Warwickshire) while silverware will be handed out at GAA HQ less than 48 hours later.

Kilkenny lifted All-Ireland honours last year with a rare football success in Croke Park while this year’s finale will again be centre stage as it precedes Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Derry.

The congested nature of championships is a hotly-debated topic since the split season came into being but while many bemoan the rapid-fire nature of the Munster and Leinster SHC, they have nothing on the All-Ireland JFC.

Central to the black and amber charge is manager Christy Walsh. The Kerry native won a Railway Cup hurling title with Munster in 1992 but he has persisted with spreading the football gospel in Kilkenny despite it being treated as a second-class citizen.

Kilkenny’s relationship with football is a chequered one, they claimed Leinster SFC titles in 1888, 1900 and 1911 but they have long since disappeared so far off the radar that you’d have to have delve deep to find a pulse.

Kilkenny last competed in the league 11 years ago when eight humiliating Division 4 defeats saw them consign the big ball to a dark corner for some time – they conceded a monstrous 26-195 and averaged 30-point losses.

​Michael Malone is the only remaining link to those times with the Mullinavat powerhouse firing 1-2 in their last league game against Clare (a 2-29 to 1-4 defeat) before skippering them to glory in Croke Park last year.

A 4-10 to 1-2 defeat to Kildare in 1982 is their last Leinster SFC appearance when they had names like Nickey Brennan, Dick O’Hara and Christy Heffernan among their ranks as that trio went on to lift All-Ireland SHC honours later that year.

There is hope that a revival of sorts is brewing under Walsh and they should be primed to meet the Exiles, which consist solely of home-grown players, given that the Kilkenny SFC only concluded earlier this month.

That was won by Mullinavat – their sixth success in seven years – but Walsh will have to operate without two of their best players this time around as four-time All-Ireland SHC winner Paul Murphy is nursing some injuries while former Kilkenny panellist Ciarán Wallace, centre-back last year, is abroad.

It’s a novel championship, though, and the lure of Croke Park means that the four counties involved will go hammer and tongs to get their day in the sun.