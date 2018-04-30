Ó Catháin magic steers Fermanagh past 13-man Antrim

Goals from Achlin Ó Catháin and Oisin Jackson eased Fermanagh past 13-man Antrim and into the semi-finals.

Antrim lost Danann McKeogh and Connor Morris in the second half, both for two yellow cards.

Ó Catháin opened the scoring when he latched on to a Joe McDade pass to weave the ball soccer-style through the Antrim rearguard and toe-poke the ball to the corner of the net. A Daragh McBrien free extended the advantage but that was Fermanagh's last score for 20 minutes as the home side hit five unanswered points, from Ciaran O'Neill, Callum Fitzpatrick (2), Brian Rodgers and Oisin Doherty.

The visitors responded and Conor Love's free made it 1-3 to 0-5 at the break. Within 14 seconds of the restart, Jackson fired past Luke Mulholland, followed by a Conor Love '45' to make it 2-4 to 0-5.

The Saffrons brought it back to within two points through Eoin Hands and McKeogh but Fermanagh tacked on four of the remaining five scores to seal a semi-final berth against Cavan. Antrim face Monaghan in the qualifiers.

SCORERS - Fermanagh: A Ó Cathain 1-1, O Jackson 1-0, D McBrien 0-3 (2fs), C Love 0-2 (1f, 1 '45'), R McGovern, G McGovern 0-1 each. Antrim: C Fitzpatrick 0-2, O Doherty, C O'Neill (f), B Rodgers, E Hynds, D McKeogh, F Henry 0-1 each. Fermanagh - S McNally; L Green, J Horan, G McGovern; R McGovern, A McManus, R McHugh; D Hill, J McDade; O Jackson, D McBrien, D Burke; C Love, A Ó Cathain. Subs: A Tierney for Burke (39), A McHugh for McDade (46), L McKeown for McHugh (60).

Antrim - L Mulholland; G Dowling, E Mervyn, R Murray; D Gough, D McAteer, M Munce; J Summersgill, E Hynds; O Doherty, C Fitzpatrick, C Morris; C O'Neill, B Rogers, D McKeogh. Subs: F Henry for D Gough (41), S McKay for J Summersgill (49), T Skillen for B Rodgers (59).

Ref - M Conroy (Tyrone)

