Cathal Mulholland goal seals the deal for impressive Glen in Derry decider

Shane McGuigan of Glen tries to hold off the challenge of Slaughtneil’s Jack Doherty. Photo: Evan Logan/Inpho

THERE was a hint of deja vu about Sunday’s Derry showpiece as Watty Graham’s of Glen again proved too strong for Slaughtneil to retain the John McLaughlin Cup at Celtic Park.

Malachy O’Rourke’s side dominated from the start in a game that never really bubbled up into a contest.

Cathal Mulholland scored the game’s only goal, with Conleth McGuckian, Jack Doherty, Ethan Doherty and man of the match Michael Warnock all bagging a brace of points each.

The first half was one to forget, at least for the neutrals. The 15 Slaughtneil players immediately pulled into their own half when they lost the throw-in and Glen mirrored their opponents’ defensive approach once Slaughtneil won possession soon after.

Indeed, the biggest roar of the opening 10 minutes was for a player over carrying the ball.

​All-Star nominee Conor Glass opened the scoring for Glen after two minutes, but it was a further 10 minutes before another point was recorded when Warnock – who managed to keep a tight rein of playmaker Sammy Bradley – jetted forward to double Glen’s lead.

Quick points from the impressive McGuckian and Jack Doherty doubled their lead before the latter’s brother, Ethan, dropped the shoulder to beat his man and edge Glen 0-5 to nil ahead.

In what was a stark reminder of last year’s county final display, Slaughtneil were sluggish from the offset.

It would be a full 19 minutes before the 2017 Ulster champions would even register a wide, and it took another minute before they opened their scoring courtesy of a Shane McGuigan free.

Glen made it 0-7 to 0-1 when the pacy Eunan Mulholland burst forward to point after Emmet Bradley fisted on a huge Conlan Bradley kick-out, and then McGuckian hit his second of the half.

The Emmets needed something to get back in the contest and Padraig Cassidy’s outside-of-the-boot point provided them with a small measure of succour, but it still left his side trailing by five at the break.

The reigning champions raced to a 0-10 to 0-3 lead early in the second half and looked to have gone beyond recall.

Slaughtneil threatened briefly. Points from Christopher Bradley, Shane McGuigan and Keelan Feeney reduced the gap to four points, but when Mulholland poked a goal home in the 53rd minute it was game over.

Brothers Ethan and Jack Doherty tagged on late game points to confirm the title would be staying in Glen.

Scorers – Glen: C Mulholland 1-1; M Warnock, C McGuckian, J Doherty, E Doherty 0-2 each; E Mulholland, C Glass, E Bradley (f) 0-1 each. Slaughtneil: S McGuigan 0-2 (1f); K Feeney, P Bradley, J McGuigan, P Cassidy, C Bradley (1f) 0-1 each.

Glen – C Bradley, C Mulholland, R Dougan, C Carville, T Flanagan, M Warnock, E Mulholland, C Glass, E Bradley, E Doherty, J Doherty, C Convery, A Doherty, D Tallon, C McGuckian. Subs: A McGonigle for A Doherty (50), J McDermott for C Convery (53), C McCabe for E Mulholland (60), S O’Hara for D Tallon (60).

Slaughtneil – A McMullan, C McAllister, C McKaigue, P McNeill, B Rogers, K McKaigue, K Feeney, P Bradley, J McGuigan, R O Mianain, S McGuigan, P Cassidy, C Bradley, Se McGuigan, C O’Doherty. Subs: B Cassidy for Se McGuigan (37), M McGrath for R O Mianain (40), S Cassidy for J McGuigan (42).

Ref – G Hegarty (Sean Dolans)