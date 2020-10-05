Castlehaven outgun 'Barrs in sudden death

Paul Kerrigan, sub Conor Horgan and Luke Connolly hit points only for Ellis’s fisted goal to suggest that extra-time would be needed. Cronin had the final say, though (stock photo)

Castlehaven needed penalties to get past St Finbarr’s in last night’s Cork semi-final, setting up a final meeting with Nemo Rangers.

While Steven Sherlock’s early goal helped the ’Barrs to a 1-3 to 0-2 lead, Castlehaven were 0-9 to 1-5 ahead by half-time and Michael Hurley extended that lead on the resumption.

While the ’Barrs went in front again, Conor Cahalane netted to make it 1-9 to 1-8 for the ’Haven and in injury-time a superb Brian Hurley sideline kick made it 1-11 to 1-10. Sherlock levelled to force extra-time where the ’Barrs led until Mark Collins equalised, 1-13 each, necessitating penalties.

With Castlehaven goalkeeper Anthony Seymour and his opposite number Patrick O’Neill each saving two kicks, the sides were tied at 3-3 after five rounds, sending the contest to ‘sudden death’. When Cillian Myers Murray, who had scored his first spot-kick, cannoned his second back off the crossbar, Mark Collins stepped up to win it for the ’Haven.

Nemo, meanwhile, overcame Duhallow by 0-14 to 2-7. Mark Cronin was the hero, scoring the winning point after Mark Ellis had grabbed an equalising goal in injury-time.

At half-time. Duhallow led by 0-6 to 0-5. They looked in trouble when Donncha O’Connor was red-carded, but a goal from Séamus Hickey had them 1-7 to 0-7 up before Nemo rallied. Paul Kerrigan, sub Conor Horgan and Luke Connolly hit points only for Ellis’s fisted goal to suggest that extra-time would be needed. Cronin had the final say, though.

Indo Sport