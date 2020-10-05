| 8.8°C Dublin

Castlehaven outgun 'Barrs in sudden death

Cork SFC semi-finals

Paul Kerrigan, sub Conor Horgan and Luke Connolly hit points only for Ellis&rsquo;s fisted goal to suggest that extra-time would be needed. Cronin had the final say, though (stock photo) Expand

Close

Paul Kerrigan, sub Conor Horgan and Luke Connolly hit points only for Ellis&rsquo;s fisted goal to suggest that extra-time would be needed. Cronin had the final say, though (stock photo)

Paul Kerrigan, sub Conor Horgan and Luke Connolly hit points only for Ellis’s fisted goal to suggest that extra-time would be needed. Cronin had the final say, though (stock photo)

SPORTSFILE

Paul Kerrigan, sub Conor Horgan and Luke Connolly hit points only for Ellis’s fisted goal to suggest that extra-time would be needed. Cronin had the final say, though (stock photo)

Castlehaven needed penalties to get past St Finbarr’s in last night’s Cork semi-final, setting up a final meeting with Nemo Rangers.

While Steven Sherlock’s early goal helped the ’Barrs to a 1-3 to 0-2 lead, Castlehaven were 0-9 to 1-5 ahead by half-time and Michael Hurley extended that lead on the resumption.

While the ’Barrs went in front again, Conor Cahalane netted to make it 1-9 to 1-8 for the ’Haven and in injury-time a superb Brian Hurley sideline kick made it 1-11 to 1-10. Sherlock levelled to force extra-time where the ’Barrs led until Mark Collins equalised, 1-13 each, necessitating penalties.

With Castlehaven goalkeeper Anthony Seymour and his opposite number Patrick O’Neill each saving two kicks, the sides were tied at 3-3 after five rounds, sending the contest to ‘sudden death’. When Cillian Myers Murray, who had scored his first spot-kick, cannoned his second back off the crossbar, Mark Collins stepped up to win it for the ’Haven.

Nemo, meanwhile, overcame Duhallow by 0-14 to 2-7. Mark Cronin was the hero, scoring the winning point after Mark Ellis had grabbed an equalising goal in injury-time.

At half-time. Duhallow led by 0-6 to 0-5. They looked in trouble when Donncha O’Connor was red-carded, but a goal from Séamus Hickey had them 1-7 to 0-7 up before Nemo rallied. Paul Kerrigan, sub Conor Horgan and Luke Connolly hit points only for Ellis’s fisted goal to suggest that extra-time would be needed. Cronin had the final say, though.

Indo Sport