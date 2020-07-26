Castlehaven leave it late to see off Carbery

Castlehaven produced a strong second-half performance to get the better of West Cork rivals Carbery Rangers in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC.

The Group B clash in Clonakilty was expected to be closely fought, and a first half that ended with the Haven 0-8 to 0-7 ahead lived up to that. But the victors made the most of the wind in the second period to push on and win by 0-14 to 0-9.

Michael Hurley finished with 0-6 for Castlehaven, while his brother Brian hit four as their Rosscarbery opponents missed John Hayes and John O’Rourke.

On Friday night, the two most recent champions, Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s, ensured that they both got off to winning starts.

Luke Connolly scored 2-3 as holders Nemo came through a stiff Group C test from Valley Rovers, winning by 3-8 to 1-9 in Cloughduv. Fiachra Lynch had seven points for the beaten Innishannon side.

Meanwhile, at Páirc Uí Rinn, Finbarr’s were 1-13 to 0-10 winners against Ballincollig in Group A. Eoghan McGreevy’s goal helped the ’Barrs to lead by 1-8 to 0-9 at half-time, while Cork captain Ian Maguire was dominant as they limited their opponents to just a point in the second half.

Cillian Myers Murray and Stephen Sherlock each had four points for the City side with Cian Dorgan top-scoring for Ballincollig with six.

Also in that group on Saturday, Clonakilty overcame Carrigaline by 1-12 to 0-8 in Bandon, with Kerry native Dara Ó Sé scoring eight points, while David O’Regan added a late goal.

In Group B at Dunmanway, Newcestown hit an unanswered second-half burst of 3-8 to ensure they took the points against Ilen Rovers on a scoreline of 3-17 to 1-7, with Cárthach Keane scoring two goals for the winners while Tadhg Twomey got the other.

In Group C on Saturday, Douglas saw off Bishopstown by 1-14 to 1-9 in a city derby. Conor Russell scored five points for Douglas, with Darragh Kelly getting 1-1.

Online Editors