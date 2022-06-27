The paradox of the worst part of the melee between Galway and Armagh players as they left the field at the end of normal time in their All-Ireland quarter-final was that the eye-gouging perpetrated on Damien Comer by a member of Armagh’s extended squad probably won the game for Galway.

Because it is sure to have made the Galway dressing-room a different place than it otherwise would have been after the concession, in calamitous fashion, of a six-point lead in the closing stages to 14-man Armagh.

Imagine that sinking feeling for those 10 or so minutes beneath the Cusack Stand without that intervention? The fear that you’re in the process of throwing it all away. It’s a difficult one to reverse and it takes a group with extraordinary resolve to deal with it. Galway, you sensed, from what they have done so far are not there yet.

But the eye-gouge brought this melee to a different level. It enflamed Galway’s rage. It gave them a cause. One of their main men had been set upon in such a vicious and dangerous manner that it was bound to have provoked a different response.

It replaced that potential sinking feeling, the regret that takes more than a 10-minute time-out to wipe away, with an adrenalin that carried them through two periods of extra-time. They weren’t going to be beaten and the way in which they hammered home their penalties suggested that too.

Ironically, it was a Galway player who initiated it and had it been a routine exchange Armagh might have taken more from it. But the eye-gouge just brought it to a different place. Inevitably, the scenes have drawn condemnation even from across the political spectrum and the calls for tough action have been predictably loud.

The eye-gouge is sure to be treated in isolation, such is the serious nature of the offence. What’s more, it involves someone who was not part of the official 26-man squad or, presumably, the backroom list that counties submit in advance as part of their officials party that counties are obliged to submit so that accentuates it and leaves no mitigating circumstances.

He shouldn’t be there and his involvement only hardens the case for the GAA to reduce the numbers allowed with such freedom of movement around a pitch.

The two players who were singled out, Galway captain Seán Kelly and Armagh vice-captain Aidan Nugent, are likely to have their red cards overturned on the basis of mistaken identity.

That leaves the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) sifting through the footage of everything else with a view to establishing what, if any, charges are required.

The ‘if any’ is not inserted there lightly because it could be that, despite the unsightly nature of what went on, recent case history will make putting forward a case for contributing to a melee very difficult to stick.

In April, two Armagh players escaped sanction for their involvement in a melee at the end of a league match with Donegal in March when a hearings committee agreed with Armagh that the specifics around what contributing to a melee actually entailed weren’t set out clearly enough by the referee despite requests for clarification.

It’s a ‘catch all’ one but presenting it in a ‘catch all’ way won’t wash. That raises the bar for this particular offence and casts doubt again as to whether it can used in this instance.

Unless there is clear evidence of striking or headlocks in a way that can be presented as behaving dangerously to an opponent, it may be unwise to expect too much out of this investigation. At a guess, one from each side, with the gouging offence remaining apart.

On a broader scale, the GAA hasn’t always been able to transmit the right message that such incidents do nothing to enhance the image of the game. Such lack of control reflects badly on players, irrespective of how pumped up they may be. When a final whistle, or a half-time whistle blows, it requires a different mindset. Are players not capable of that?

Fining county boards is the usual but ultimately pointless course of action taken but forfeiting of home advantage for games has to become a factor for indiscipline now.

In 2012, Monaghan had to play a game in Longford after a tunnel bust-up in Clones against Kildare but more recently only training breaches during Covid and for unsanctioned

warm-weather camps have merited such penalties.

There is no clear facility in rule for it though bringing the game into disrepute has an open-ended element to what penalty can be applied. With an All-Ireland round-robin series to come next year, stripping out home advantage for a game has to be an option.

Much has been made of the possibility of using dressing-rooms on different sides of Croke Park for games to avoid such confrontation but frankly, what other field sport feels compelled to do this?

Segregation of supporters applies at English and European soccer grounds for a reason. Is it really at a stage where Gaelic footballers and hurlers, not the spectators, have to be kept apart too? What a poor look that would be.

The instruction around match protocols are made clear before every game as to which team waits back to allow the other to depart ahead at half-time but that protocol has not been stressed in the context of full-time and as it happened the other similar, though less confrontational incident of a similar nature this year, between Limerick and Clare in the Munster hurling final in Thurles, also erupted down the tunnel at full-time when they had finished level and were drawing breath in their dressing-rooms before extra-time.

Clearly, with games going to extra-time now, the ‘wait back’ requirement for one team will have to be doubled down on with much stricter.

Lost in all of it is the quality of the game and what the win can do for Galway. Armagh haven’t made the most of the chance presented by wins over Tyrone and Donegal and that will be a big regret.

The stigma of the eye-gouge will follow them around for some time.