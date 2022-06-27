| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Case history doesn’t bode well at all for melee charges

Colm Keys

Eye-gouging incident apart Sunday’s brawl may not throw up many disciplinary charges

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing-rooms after full-time ended in a draw in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing-rooms after full-time ended in a draw in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing-rooms after full-time ended in a draw in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing-rooms after full-time ended in a draw in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The paradox of the worst part of the melee between Galway and Armagh players as they left the field at the end of normal time in their All-Ireland quarter-final was that the eye-gouging perpetrated on Damien Comer by a member of Armagh’s extended squad probably won the game for Galway.

Because it is sure to have made the Galway dressing-room a different place than it otherwise would have been after the concession, in calamitous fashion, of a six-point lead in the closing stages to 14-man Armagh.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy