Carr v Hayes: The military man v the journalist 

Long after his team had emptied the bare stone room, Tom Carr remained in silent vigil, eyes glazed with the tyranny of so many unanswerable questions.

Captain of a team beaten in the first round.

The enduring memory is of finding him in that grey, awkward space of a grown man trying to process the grief of a lost football game without allowing it become self-serving or performative. Our language towards him was predictably clumsy, grasping.

He was broken in a way that words could never mend.

That night he would surprise everyone at a reception for both teams in the Mansion House with the grace and coherence of his speech. And looking back, it strikes me that maybe no sports person I’ve written about in 40-odd years of doing this job was ever more misread in terms of public perception.

Carr’s army background fed a casual caricature of someone with the clipped, drill-yard persona of a man never quite out of uniform.

But to his friends, that image always seemed absurd. For us, maybe nothing defined Tom Carr as a man more than his humour and easy self-deprecation. The ability to turn a mocking eye towards the mirror. To laugh at his own expense.

We already had plans in place to catch a train together the following morning to Cork where his brother, Declan, was due to captain Tipperary in the Munster hurling final against Cork.

These then were tumultuous days for his family, particularly for parents – Paddy and Kitty – back home in Ballycahill.

But Tom Carr had just spent the last 20 minutes in game four of a contest that convulsed the nation sitting injured in the stand. Arguably the player of the series, he felt like a man left with less than nothing to his name now.

I remember making some indistinct plan to meet up for a drink once the Mansion House formalities were over, choosing not to admit that I’d already made a similarly loose arrangement with his Meath counterpart.

The Meath and Dublin captains were enemies by circumstance, you see. Polar opposites in depiction and, as yet, some years away from discovering one another to be like-minded men.

In his role as an award-winning Chief Sportswriter with The Sunday Press, Liam Hayes covered many of the gigs I did, the two of us particularly finding a kind of jaundiced entertainment in the solemnity of big Five Nations days in cities like Paris and London.

I have blurred memories of a night on the Champs-Élysées that ended unwisely with a bottle of duty-free whiskey opened back in the hotel, then waking the following morning to a raging sandstorm in the head and the realisation that Liam was, around that time, already being picked up at Belfast Airport for a National League game against Antrim.

The overlap between his journalism and captaincy of one of the country’s most commented-upon and high-profile teams made for plenty of uneasy moments in his life, but Liam had far too much depth to try escaping that conflict with the refuge of cliché.

On the contrary, he endlessly dug down into it, shining a light into places others palpably did not want him to go.

That Meath dressing-room carried a lot of powerful, conflicting energy. It mixed the taciturn, effortlessly intimidating edge of Liam Harnan and Kevin Foley and the Lyons brothers, Mick and Pádraig, with the easy conviviality of Hayes, Martin O’Connell, David ‘Jinksy’ Beggy and Bernard Flynn. Good angel, bad angel material.

Liam was the real maverick in that jigsaw, a sportswriter breaking the rules.

The summer before, he’d written a piece on the morning of the Leinster final against Dublin about feeling ‘afraid’. He did so knowing precisely the disdain it was sure to trigger from those hard-nosed team-mates and, more to the point, he did so unsure of how the Meath manager, Seán Boylan, might interpret it.

His was a bizarre double life at the time.

An existence of someone peering both in and out of a room housing a few of the most compelling personalities in Irish sport.

On some level, he must have seemed an intruder in their world, given his ability to recognise the absurdity of processed rage and hatred in which a GAA county-man was expected to exist. Because Liam felt none of those things. On the contrary, he all but considered them juvenile.

In his ground-breaking autobiography, Out of Our Skins, he would capture that absurdity brilliantly. “The GAA field is a place of honour, a place of truth,” he wrote. “Unquestionably, a place which can look foolish, unnecessary and violent. Sometimes a pathetic place, a place which would fill your nostrils with disgust if you weren’t suitably initiated.”

That night of the fourth game, he had to return to Burgh Quay to write a first-person piece for The Sunday Press, an unprecedented request. Bear in mind that – by then – Hayes had already played in four All-Ireland finals for Meath. It was becoming clear those four games of ’91 had taken the GAA to another place.

In fact, it was as if all political, social and clerical life in the country had been subsumed by the shadow of Dublin-Meath. As Colm O’Rourke observed in his autobiography: “The fourth game could have been held on Monday morning at breakfast-time and Croker would have been full.”

Back then, journalists were given free access to dressing-rooms, a concession triggering often uncomfortable exchanges.

But that evening, the memory is broadly one of exhausted dignity. Of Boylan arriving into the Dublin dressing-room and having the intelligence to recognise that oratory had no place here. “I sincerely am very sorry,” he said quietly to Paddy Cullen and his players. “Really very sorry.”

The four games came to dominate newspapers and radio phone-ins, the Irish Press devoting its entire front-page after game three to this extraordinary battle for a place in the second round of the Leinster Championship against Wicklow. A battle that would stretch to 340 minutes of riotously intense action in the end and eventually despatch the two teams to a mayoral reception that neither particularly wanted to attend.

Two teams that knew everything about one another and knew nothing.

With my split loyalties, I had plans in place to meet Hayes that night with some Irish Press colleagues in the Regal Inn across from Trinity College as well as an arrangement to meet up with Carr and friends in Cassidy’s on Camden Street. As it happened, I made neither.

Instead, I linked up with Dublin’s captain the following morning at Heuston Station for that train to Cork, the carriages engulfed with newspaper images of Kevin Foley wheeling away from the Hill end goal in one of the GAA’s most iconic freeze-frames.

We chatted about many things on that journey, but not Dublin-Meath. It was too raw. Too painful. Still too wounding to the senses. People walking to and from the buffet carriage kept doing double-takes as they glimpsed the face of a man who had essentially become public property through the circus.

Dublin had often looked better than Meath in those four games, but never quite as resilient. Nine minutes from time in that fourth game, Keith Barr’s penalty seemed the opportunity to close a casket, but his shot snapped wide, flicking the umpire’s green flag into a haunting loop.

As he made his run-up, Barr had had a battalion of green-shirted outriders for company.

Were they simply steelier, more streetwise than the city boys? One year later, Dublin’s players would take a Monday evening open-top bus ride down O’Connell Street despite having lost the previous day’s All-Ireland final to Donegal. Why? Simply because it had been pre-arranged.

Carr was one of the few who refused to board the bus.

He never did win that All-Ireland he so craved, though roughly two months later his brother, Declan, was waving the Liam MacCarthy Cup from under the Hogan Stand.

Travelling south that morning, we didn’t know that only one of them would reach the promised land. Tom Carr had a beer as the countryside swept past and we planned a game of golf.

The possibilities still felt endless.