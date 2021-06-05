| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Carr v Hayes: The military man v the journalist 

In 1991, the Meath captain led a double life as a writer and inter-county footballer while his Dublin counterpart’s persona was perceived to be that of someone never quite out of uniform

Dublin captain Tommy Carr, right, collides with his Meath counterpart Liam Hayes during the Leinster SFC saga in 1991. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Sean Boylan Expand

Close

Dublin captain Tommy Carr, right, collides with his Meath counterpart Liam Hayes during the Leinster SFC saga in 1991. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin captain Tommy Carr, right, collides with his Meath counterpart Liam Hayes during the Leinster SFC saga in 1991. Photo: Sportsfile

Sean Boylan

Sean Boylan

/

Dublin captain Tommy Carr, right, collides with his Meath counterpart Liam Hayes during the Leinster SFC saga in 1991. Photo: Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Long after his team had emptied the bare stone room, Tom Carr remained in silent vigil, eyes glazed with the tyranny of so many unanswerable questions.

Captain of a team beaten in the first round.

The enduring memory is of finding him in that grey, awkward space of a grown man trying to process the grief of a lost football game without allowing it become self-serving or performative. Our language towards him was predictably clumsy, grasping.

Most Watched

Privacy