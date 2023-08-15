Carlton to make swoop for two promising young Irish footballers

Carlton are set to make a double swoop for young Irish talent with the news that Kerry's Rob Monahan is on his way to the AFL club along with Longford's Matt Duffy.

Duffy's switch is set to be announced formally in the coming days but it has now emerged that he will be joined by Ardfert clubman Monahan (18), who was part of Tomas O Se's Munster winning Kerry U20 set up earlier this year.

Monahan, who also hurls with Kilmoyley, is eligible for that grade again in 2024 but the midfielder is set to take up a two year offer from Carlton, according to the Kerryman newspaper.

Carlton have turned to Irish players before with Zach Tuohy (Laois), Setanta and Aisake O hAilpin, Ciaran Sheehan, Michael Shields (all Cork), Ciaran Byrne (Louth) and Cillian McDaid (Galway) all having spells there.

And it's expected that the pair will head Down Under in November after impressing in combines held here.

The 2023 AFL season is ongoing and sees 12 Irish players contracted to six clubs.

Reigning champions Geelong have Kerry’s Mark O’Connor and Mayo’s Oisin Mullin and Laois record breaker Tuohy on their books. The trio made history when they played together against North Melbourne last month, the first time three Irish players had taken to the field together in an AFL match.

The Brisbane Lions also have three former GAA players on their books in Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce, Tyrone’s Conor McKenna and Dublin’s James Madden. Callum Brown (Derry) and Barry O’Connor (Wexford) are signed to Greater Western Sydney while Mark Keane returned to the AFL and signed on with Adelaide after a stint with the Cork hurlers.

Meath’s Conor Nash and Westmeath’s Fionn O’Hara are with Hawthorn while another Meath man, Cian McBride, is on the books of Essendon.