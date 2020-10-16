Carlow to be without midfield duo Brendan Murphy and Sean Murphy for championship campaign

CARLOW football boss Niall Carew has been dealt two hammer blows ahead of their League and championship campaigns with midfield duo Brendan Murphy and Sean Murphy not part of the Barrowsiders' squad for 2020.

Carew took charge less than two months ago after Turlough O'Brien stepped away from the Carlow hot seat and he faces a race against time to prepare his side for tomorrow evening's Allianz FL Division 4 clash at home against Sligo, who he also managed in recent seasons.

That will be their final competitive outing before meeting Offaly in a preliminary Leinster SFC clash on November 1 but the Carlow manager is planning without the two Murphys with Brendan opting out of the panel while Sean is sidelined with injury.

"Brendan Murphy is probably really the only one that can't commit. He might reassess after Christmas but for what I'm looking for from players, he's not able to commit for now and he's not on the present panel," Carew told the Irish Independent.

"Sean Murphy is injured. They are two big losses going into this game already. Sean won't be available for the Offaly game either and they're two massive losses. He has to get an operation, it's only a six-week job but he will miss the championship."

Carew insists that their absences are "an opportunity for somebody else" while he hopes that Brendan Murphy, 31, has a change of heart next year with "a revolving door in operation in Carlow and the door never closed on anyone".

There is some good news, however, with leading forward Paul Broderick returning to the fold. Broderick, who had his spleen removed as a teenager, had concerns that he may be unable to tog out this year amid Covid-19 health concerns but Carew is delighted to have him back on board.

"When all of this came out first, we were all petrified and some of us still are but Paul has an underlying condition that at first he was told he couldn't play and then he got word that he should be okay," the former Waterford and Sligo boss said.

"He's been in the last few weeks putting in a big shift for us. He hasn't played much club football so it will take him a while to get back to his very best but he's putting in a big shift and that's all you can ask from anyone."

