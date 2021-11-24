Carlow stalwart Paul Broderick calls time on inter-county career

Carlow footballers must plan without their most enduring talisman after Paul Broderick called time on his inter-county career.

The Tinryland clubman, 34, created his own historic niche three years ago when he became the first Carlow player to be nominated for an All-Star since Colm Hayden in 1994.

And he has been joined in retirement by Shane Redmond, the long-serving Carlow full-back.

Broderick was the prolific apex of a team noted, under Turlough O’Brien, for its defensive obduracy and tactic of hitting teams on the counter.

But even by then he was in the veteran stages, having overcome a multitude of serious injuries and operations to be making waves in his early 30s.

Carlow reached a Leinster semi-final in 2018, when Broderick’s scoring contributions were pivotal to their victories over Louth (when he amassed 1-8, 1-3 from play) and most famously Kildare (when he tallied 0-11, including nine frees).

Even though the Barrowsiders subsequently lost to Laois and then Tyrone in the qualifiers, their chief marksman had shown enough to earn that elusive All-Star nomination.

The left-footer’s Carlow swansong came in this year’s straight knockout Leinster SFC last June, when he came off the bench and shot 0-4 (3f) in defeat to Longford.

A statement released through the GPA has now confirmed that current Carlow boss Niall Carew must plan without the player in 2022.

“Paul was a key member for the 2018 ‘Carlow Rising’ when the Dolmen County enjoyed one of their most successful summers of football in recent times,” a GPA statement recounted.

“In the National League, Carlow won promotion from Division 4 for the first time in three decades. They then went on to reach the Leinster football semi-final, memorably defeating a strong Kildare team on their way, their first win over the Lilywhites in 65 years.

“Paul was immense that day, kicking 11 points. His performances throughout 2018 saw him receive a deserved nomination for an All-Star.

“Paul was also twice named PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month (May 2017, May 2018). Congrats Paul, and best wishes,” the statement concluded.

A follow-up statement from the players body confirmed Redmond’s departure and wished him all the best in his next chapter after inter-county football, adding: “Shane made his debut in 2008 and hangs up his boots after an outstanding 14 seasons of service.

“Shane was a key defensive cog in the Barrowsiders' Army in that successful 2018 season and has been one of the unsung heroes at full-back for the past decade.”