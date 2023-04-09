Carlow collapse after strong start as Eoin Darcy powers Wicklow into the last eight

Leinster SFC Rnd 1: Wicklow 2-12 Carlow 0-10

Moving on: Gearóid Murphy of Wicklow in action against Ciarán Moran, left, and Seánie Bambrick of Carlow during the Garden County's win in Aughrim. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Goals in either half from Malachy Stone and Eoin Darcy were enough to book Wicklow a Leinster quarter-final date with Kildare after a win in a lacklustre first round tie at Aughrim.