Carlow collapse after strong start as Eoin Darcy powers Wicklow into the last eight

Goals in either half from Malachy Stone and Eoin Darcy were enough to book Wicklow a Leinster quarter-final date with Kildare after a win in a lacklustre first round tie at Aughrim.

It was a game that lacked the blood and thunder that you might expect from a championship tie but Wicklow were good value for their win after Carlow kicked a string of wides.

With the wind at their backs, Carlow started the better and led by 0-4 to 0-1 after 13 minutes but their scoring rate dropped alarmingly after that.

Powerhouse midfielder Dean Healy helped Wicklow back into the game and even though Cillian McDonald had been shown a black card in the 24th minute, Kevin Quinn levelled the scores at 0-5 apiece after 29 minutes.

Colm Hulton put Carlow back into the lead in the 33rd minute but they suffered a huge blow in the last action of the half in the third minute of injury time.

Healy was again involved in the build up but Carlow failed to track the run of Stone off the ball and once Healy picked him out with a nice pass, the defender finished like a forward and left the half time score at 1-5 to 0-6.

Quinn scored in the first minute after the restart but there was a spell of over 10 minutes following that without a score.

Carlow hit three wides during that period and their confidence ebbed away.

Mark Kenny and Darcy pointed for the home team to push them five clear by the midway point of the second half and when Jose Moore struck the angle of post and bar shortly after, Carlow probably knew it wasn’t going to be their day.

Darcy sealed the win with the second goal in the 69th minute when he linked up nicely with Gearoid Murphy after Carlow goalkeeper Ciaran Cunningham was caught way out of position and Darcy finished to the empty net.

Carlow did score three points in injury time but by then the game was over and Oisin McConville’s team continued their fine 2023 by adding a Championship win to their promotion from Division 4.

Scorers – Wicklow: E Darcy 1-2 (1f), K Quinn 0-4 (1f), M Stone 1-0, M Jackson 0-2fs, M Kenny 0-2, P O’Toole 0-1, G Murphy 0-1. Carlow: D Foley 0-4 (3fs), C Hulton 0-3, J Morrissey 0-1, J Clarke 0-1, R Dunphy 0-1.

Wicklow : M Jackson 7; E Murtagh 7, P McLoughlin 7, M Stone 7; K Furlong 7, P O’Keane 7, C McDonald 6; D Healy 8, P O’Toole 8; M Kenny 7, JP Hurley 6 A Murphy 6; Z Cullen 6, K Quinn 8, E Darcy 7. Subs: C Maguire 6 for JP Hurley, b/s 40-45; G Murphy 7 for Murphy, 45; T Moran 6 for Furlong, 59; F O’Shea for Cullen, 63; C O’Sullivan for Quinn, 68; J McCall for McDonald, 69.

Carlow: C Cunningham 7; S Buggy 6, M Bambrick 6, L Roberts 6; S Bambrick 6 , M Furey 6, J Clarke 6; J Morrissey 6 C Doyle 6; J Moore 6, C Moran 7, S Clarke 6; R Dunphy 6, D Foley 7, C Hulton 7. Subs: N Hickey 6 for Furey, h/t; J Dunne 6 for Roberts, 53; E Molloy 6 for Dunphy, 56; D Curran for S Bambrick 70.

Ref: B Tiernan (Dublin).