Carlow champions Palatine power past St Patrick’s of Wicklow in Leinster Club SFC first round

Jason Kane of Palatine in action against Matthew Traynor, right, and Cian O'Brien of St Patrick's during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Round 1 match between Palatine and St Patrick's at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Carlow football champions Palatine turned a hugely impressive performance as they put Wicklow’s St Patrick’s to the sword in this entertaining Leinster Club SFC first-round tie at Netwatch Culllen Park last night.

The visitors made the better start with a brace of early points from Conor O’Brien. But once Carlow’s outstanding playmaker, Shane O’Neill, landed an inspirational 40-metre point from play, the Carlow side were on their way.

Taking command of the game, Palatine hit a string of points and then, on the cusp of half-time Jason Kane hoisted a high ball which Conor Crowley latched onto to fire his side into a 1-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Crowley set up Andrew Kehoe for a point early in the second half, before Joshua Egan raised another white flag.

St Patrick’s had simply no answer to the power play of their Carlow opponents who made outstanding use of their possession, opting for long deliveries out of defence which were invariably won by a clever moving full-forward line.

The hosts made sure of victory with a well-constructed second goal from Thomas Sheehan on 46 minutes.

This clinical 12-point victory provides Carlow football with a welcome boost as Palatine advance to a home meeting with either Portarlington of Laois or Castletown from Wexford in the next round.

Scorers – Palatine: S O’Neill 0-7 (6f); C Crowley 1-3, T Sheehan 1-0, A Kehoe 0-2, J Egan, C O’Neill 0-1 each. St Patrick’s: T Kelly 0-3 (1f); C O’Brien 0-2; S Doyle (45), S Duffy (f), P O’Brien 0-1 each.

Palatine: C Kearney; C O’Doherty, D Fitzpatrick, G Healy; C Duff, C Lawlor, C Moran; J Kane, F Kavanagh; T Sheehan, S O’Neill, B McMahon; A Kehoe, J Egan, C Crowley. Subs: C O’Neill for Kehoe (48), P Kelly for Sheehan (52), T Fitzharris for McMahon (58), C Kelly for Egan (62), S Woods for Lawlor (62).

St Patrick’s: S Doyle; C O’Brien, M Traynor, F Luddy; S Boucher, P O’Keane, N Delahunt; D Healy, J Crowe; P O’Brien; P McWalter, C O’Brien; B Doyle, C McGettigan, T Kelly. Subs: P Earls for McGettigan (40); M O’Brien for Boucher (48); S Duffy for Doyle (51).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford).