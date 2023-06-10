Carlow bite the Big Apple to book place in Tailteann Cup last eight

Carlow 0-15 New York 0-10

Conor Crowley of Carlow in action against Robert Wharton of New York during the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow

Carlow survived a nervous first half to secure their place in next weekend’s Tailteann Cup quarter-finals with a five-point win over New York at Netwatch Cullen Park.

New York led by two points at half time but only managed two scores after the break, their only point from play coming when the cause was essentially lost.

Substitute Luke Kelly did have two goal chances, Carlow goalkeeper Johnny Fury saving the first while Kelly struck the butt of the post with the second in the final stages of the game.

Carlow hit nine second half points with their all-time leading scorer Darragh Foley hitting 0-7 overall to bring his career championship tally to 10-383 (413).

Though New York were without first choice goalkeeper Michael Cunningham, they fielded ten of the side that lost to Sligo in the Connacht semi-final seven weeks ago.

They won the toss and had the advantage of the fresh wind, though a ten-minute downpour negated the wind’s influence.

Carlow opened the scoring through Foley, but it was the visitors who was the better side for much of the half.

They pulled 14 players behind the ball when they lost possession and though Conor Doyle and Colm Hulton did beat the blanket by hitting long range points from Colm Hulton and Conor Doyle after 19 and 23 minutes respectively, New York managed the game much better.

Once they turned over possession deep in their own half their transition game was outstanding and though Galway All-Ireland hurling medallist Johnny Glynn provided a couple of assists, it was their ability to get their kickers into scoring positions which gave them the edge.

Three points from Dublin All-Ireland medal winner Shane Carthy – two from frees – and a brace from Kerry native Gavin O’Brien gave the Big Apple a deserved 0-8 to 0-6 lead at half time.

It took Carlow just two minutes to equalise with points from Foley (free) and a fisted effort from Ciarán Moran.

Carthy edged New York ahead again from a free before the home side finally took control as New York repeatedly failed to win their own kick-outs.

There was a noticeable increase in Carlow’s intensity as they hit four points in a row with midfielders Conor Doyle and Jordan Morrissey hitting two massive efforts from distance, while Colm Hulton blazed a goal chance over the bar after 49 minutes.

New York though still looked dangerous and after a brilliant fetch from Johnny Glynn, the ball fell to substitute Luke Kelly whose snap-shot was brilliantly stopped by Johnny Fury’s outstretched leg. But New York’s energy levels noticeably dropped as the ran their bench.

Carlow comfortably managed the business end of the game to secure their third win in the competition.

New York manager, Johnny McGeeney, announced after the game that he was stepping down.

Scorers – Carlow: D Foley 0-7(6f), C Hulton, C Doyle 0-2 each, C Moran, J Morrissey, S Bambrick, C Crowley 0-1 each. New York: S Carthy 0-4 (3f), G O’Brien 0-2, D O’Sullivan, S Brosnan, J Reilly, K Butler 0-1 each.

Carlow: J Furey; S B Buggy, M Bambrick, M Furey; N Hickey, S Clarke, C Moran; C Doyle, J Morrissey; C Crowley, J Moore, R Dunphy; C Hulton, D Foley, J Clarke. Subs: S Bambrick (inj) for Clarke (6m), J Dunne for Moran (43), A Amond for Dunphy (58), F Kavanagh for Doyle (69), E Molloy for Moore (69).

New York: B Cole; J Boyle, A Campbell, S Bolger; B Maher, R Wharton, S Brosnan; G O’Brien, J Glynn; D O’Sullivan, L Kearney, S Carthy; J Reilly, A Loughlin-Stones, P Fox. Subs: M Ellis for Lough Stones ht; C Ahearne for Reilly (42), L Kelly for O’Sullivan (55), T Mathers for Brosnan (55), K Butler for Carthy (62).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).