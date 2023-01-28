Carlow and Wicklow settle for share of NFL Division 4 points

Fourteen-man Carlow will consider themselves unlucky not to have taken both points in this National Football League Division 4 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Having conceded a first minute goal from Wicklow’s Pádraig O’Toole, they hit back with a three-pointer of their own in the first half through Ross Dunphy to get right back into the game.

When Jordan Morrissey added a second the home team looked to be in a good position but an Eoin Murtagh goal on 29 minutes followed by two frees from goalkeeper, Mark Jackson, saw Wicklow take a 2-6 to 2-5 lead into half-time.

When Carlow lost Conor Doyle to a second yellow card immediately after the interval they looked to be in real trouble.

Yet, their rivals failed to drive home their advantage. With 18 minutes left, Wicklow looked set to drive on when Andy Maher raised a white flag but it was the home side who responded best.

Foley took a pass from Morrissey to leave only two between them and the Palatine club men, Shane O’Neill and Conor Crowley, added further points to level.

When Carlow coughed up possession from a side-line ball, Thomas Kelly was on hand to score a point for Wicklow.

With the seconds ticking away, the Barrowsiders refused to concede and with the large crowd in the stand on their toes, they forced a free and O’Neill was on hand to equalise.

Foley had a long range free with the final kick of the game but for once his effort was left and wide to leave both sides to share the points.

Scorers – Wicklow: E Darcy 0-4 (fs), M Jackson 0-3 (fs), E Murtagh, P O’Toole 1-0 each, T Kelly, A Maher, K Quinn 0-1 each. Carlow: D Foley 0-5 (3fs), J Morrissey 1-1, R Dunphy 1-0, S O Neill 0-2(fs), J Clarke, C Crowley 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson, T Moran, E Murtagh, M Stone, Z Cullen, P O’Keane, P McLoughlin, P O’Toole, J Kirwan, R Stokes, D Healy, C Baker, M Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy. Subs: A Maher for Stokes (h/t), T Kelly for Baker (64), JP Hurley for Kirwan (64).

Carlow: C Cunningham, S Buggy, M Bambrick, J Dunne, S Bambrick, J Morrissey, C Doyle, N Hickey, L Brennan, J Moore, C Moran, J Clarke, R Dunphy, D Foley, C Crowley. Subs: C Hulton for Dunne (h/t), M Furey for Moran (53), S O’Neill for Brennan (55), E Molloy for S Bambrick (60).

Referee: F Pierce (Kildare).