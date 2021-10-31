Carey and Tumulty goals key as Padraig Pearses see off Clann na Gael to claim their second ever Roscommon SFC

Padraig Pearses players celebrate with the trophy after their side's victory in the Roscommon County Senior Club Football Championship Final match over Clann na nGael at Dr Hyde Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Padraig Pearses have been crowned Roscommon senior football champions for only the second time in their history thanks to a hard-fought win in Dr Hyde Park over Clann na Gael.

The 2019 champions were the better team but had to rely on two second half goals to ensure that was reflected on the scoreboard.

They led from the start and with Niall Daly dominant at midfield they threatened to win easily early on.

But the weather conditions were never going to allow that and gradually Clann na Gael, managed by former Limerick, Laois and Tipperary manager Liam Kearns, got a foothold and were only 0-4 to 0-3 behind at the break.

The sides were level, 0-5 each, at one stage but then Padraig Pearses struck for their first goal, Conor Lohan getting a break to put in Paul Carey.

They led by five points at the second water break, 1-8 to 0-6, but Clann na Gael pulled it back to two before another sweeping move, driven on by Daly, ended with substitute Jack Tumulty palming to the net in the 58th minute.

Clann na Gael pressed hard in the closing stages but the gap was too great to make up.

Scorers -

Padraig Pearses – P Carey 1-3 (0-2fs), J Tumulty 1-0, H Darcy 0-2, C Daly, N Daly, L Daly all 0-1 each.

Clann na Gael - C Lennon 0-6 (4fs 1m), D Pettit, S Pettit, C Duignan, U Harney, J Lennon all 0-1 each

Teams:

Padraig Pearses: P Whelan; M Richardson, A Butler, G Downey; C Lohan, R Daly, D Murray; N Daly, C Daly; L Daly, N Carty, S Carty; C Payne, H Darcy, P Carey.

Subs: J Tumulty for S Carty (52), A Feehily for Richardson (60), E Kelly for Payne (62), S Ryan for Carey (63), S Mulvey for L Daly (65).

Clann na Gael: R O'Reilly; J Connaughton, D Pettit, F Lennon; P Gavin, S Pettit, C Duignan; O Lennon, G Pettit; E Kenny, U Harney, C McManus; D McManus, C Lennon, I Harney.

Subs: S Flynn for D Pettit (36-41 blood), D Duff for Duignan (44), F Lennon for G Pettit (44), C Callinan for I Harney (57),J Lennon for F Lennon (60)