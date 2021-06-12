Caolan McGonagle wants to ‘show Inishowen young people you can play football for Donegal’  

Inishowen has, until now, been largely untapped, but the signs are shifting for the influence of the ‘33rd County’ on Donegal football.

Amid talk of splitting Dublin, Donegal is seeing real shoots in Inishowen, where a Gaelic football pulse beats strong now.

With 32,000 residents – similar to Co Leitrim – Inishowen accounts for roughly 20pc of Donegal’s population.

In the last 50 years, only ten Inishowen players have played championship football for Donegal. In 1997, Paul Callaghan – who was the sub goalkeeper when Donegal won the All-Ireland in 1992 – made his championship bow, following Roscommon native Des Newton, who played for Urris, in 1987.

“We always felt as if we were treated differently in Inishowen,” Callaghan says.

“That has changed a lot now with the success of development squads and the academy.

“The clubs in Inishowen still need to try to get to a higher standard. They have to try and raise their own standards and get their players playing at senior level against the top players”

Callaghan’s own call came after a he played for an Inishowen select side against Brian McEniff’s Donegal in 1990 to mark the opening of Urris GAA club’s Crampsey Park.

He says: “The only opportunity in those days was to play well for the county minors, but even that chance – because of the lack of profile for Inishowen – wasn’t available.

“I had a trial for the minors once, but there were 50 or 60 players there and I just wasn’t able to show anything or do anything. I thought the chance was gone.”

Caolan McGonagle has had to wait for his big chance, but the Buncrana man is now established in the Donegal midfield – manned by Buncrana’s Paul McGonigle, now on Declan Bonner’s back-room team, in the run to the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final.

In the recent draw with Armagh, Carndonagh youngster Conor O’Donnell – another tipped for a big future – came off the bench to hoist two inspirational points.

“We want to show young people in Inishowen that they can play football for Donegal too,” McGonagle says.

In 2012, he watched from Hill 16 as Buncrana’s Ryan Bradley starred in Donegal’s All-Ireland win.

“We looked up to Ryan,” McGonagle says. “He’s a big influence and he shows you what can happen if you work hard. The aim was that one day I’d do the same, watching the buzz that it brought to the area and the schools.”

In 2010, an amalgamation of the five secondary schools in Inishowen entered Ulster GAA competition – one of the area’s key successes in GAA development. In 2014, McGonagle played as Colaistí Inis Eoghain lost out to St Eunan’s College in the MacLarnon Cup final.

Inishowen is seen as a soccer heartland, but its eight clubs – Buncrana, Burt, Carndonagh, Malin, Moville, Muff, Naomh Colmcille and Urris – carry the GAA torch.

In 1991 and 1992, an Inishowen select team played in the Donegal SFC, but exited at the first hurdle both times.

“If they picked an Inishowen selection now, they’d do very well,” Callaghan argues. “They’d certainly give it a good rattle. The set-up is much better now and it doesn’t matter where you’re from, the way the development squads are. You come in at 13 or 14 to a proper set-up and everyone is treated the same.

“My old joke used to be about Donegal’s nickname, ‘Tír Chonaill’. A lot of people in Donegal haven’t viewed Inishowen as being a part of Donegal. Inishowen isn’t actually a part of what was the area of Tír Chonaill, but we’re definitely a big part of Donegal.”