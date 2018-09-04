Can anyone beat Dublin? Assessing the teams who could end five in-a-row dream

The average age of the Dublin team that started Sunday's All-Ireland final was just over 25. Nine of those starters were either that age or under. Two more that came off the bench, Cormac Costello and Eric Lowndes, also fit into that category.

Dublin's refusal to stand still over the last two seasons especially, with their regeneration always on point, was never more pronounced.

David Clifford of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

From the team that won the first of the four in 2015 to that which completed it, there is considerable change.

How conceivable was it just three years ago that Bernard Brogan, Paul Flynn and Diarmuid Connolly, the pillar figures of the first half of Dublin's decade of dominance, and Paddy Andrews and Eoghan O'Gara, would play no part on Sunday? Or that Michael Darragh Macauley would play such a reduced role?

The change in personnel suggests that, instead of slowing down, the best may yet be to come for Dublin over the next two years.

It leaves the chasing pack further adrift than they have been at any stage in a decade where Dublin have already stockpiled silverware at a quicker rate than any other team.

Lee Keegan of Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

What can they do and who can they turn to if they want to begin even thinking about closing the gap?

Tyrone

Mickey Harte obviously disagrees, but the absence of an inside-forward line that really threatens in one-to-one situations limits just how much ground they can make up.

What difference, for instance, would Cormac Costello make to them? Or even Colm Basquel? Tyrone have developed a system to suit the players at their disposal and, for the most part, it has worked for them. But without a more conventional approach to full-forward play, can they really push on? The need for Lee Brennan to progress further is paramount, so too is the need to develop more situations where they can play a direct style. It worked for them in the last quarter on Sunday.

Monaghan

The only team to beat Dublin in a competitive match in 2018, but that sense of a glorious opportunity lost will live with Monaghan for a long time yet after their semi-final loss to Tyrone.

To Malachy O'Rourke's credit the team has continued to evolve and with a spread of 22 scorers in this year's championship, they've been able to wean themselves off their dependency on Conor McManus a little. But not enough.

Galway

A season that promised much fractured somewhat in the home straight, with Dublin hitting 1-24 a week after Monaghan beat them by eight points, when they didn't have anything meaningful to play for. They made gains and there is potential to improve, however.

Ciaran Duggan will develop as a midfielder; Liam Silke, back from the US, offers an option at half-back; his Corofin colleagues Dylan Wall and Kieran Molloy can step up, while Cillian McDaid's expected return from AFL provides further expansion.

Ultimately they have to find more ways to bring Damien Comer into games, the one man to really unnerve Dublin's defence in 2018.

Kerry

The Kerry chairman Tim Murphy acknowledges that appointing the next manager is the biggest task he will face in his five-year stretch. Murphy wants a candidate to continue the development path Eamonn Fitzmaurice had commenced. But how patient can they be when their greatest rivals are on the cusp of going one better than their two celebrated four-in-a-row teams?

Five successive minor titles gives them a wealth of options, even if success at U-20/21 has, so far, not followed on. But in time a clear picture will build and by the middle of the next decade, Kerry will be well established as the dominant force.

Next year? The focus must be on shoring up their rearguard. In Clones they had no man-marker for Conor McManus and paid the price. Gavin White and Tom O'Sullivan have progressed, Jason Foley had his moments, but they need defenders like Graham O'Sullivan, Stefan Okunbor and Dan O'Brien to graduate quickly.

Mayo

No doubt they were missed on All-Ireland final day, specifically that taxing physical examination they provided for Dublin in four (one draw) of Dublin's seven All-Ireland finals this decade.

But the cycle of that team may be drawing to a close and they just haven't been able to replenish like Dublin.

Like Kerry, the search for a new manager is critical in shaping next year's squad. Do they build with an eye to the future or hold tight for one more twist? Inevitably, the injuries sustained by Tom Parsons and Seamus O'Shea could impact on their future.

The longer break will refresh them after two lengthy campaigns, but the likes of James Durcan, Conor Loftus and Cian Hanley must provide more sustained back-up for the troops on the frontline.

Donegal

A decent squad continues to develop around the structure provided by that influential triumvirate of Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty. There's no shortage of attacking talent and in league and championship they illustrated how they can live with Dublin for long spells. Not much between themselves, Monaghan and Tyrone.

Kildare

That a team can lose to Carlow in a Leinster quarter-final but then dismiss Mayo from the championship just over a month later underpins the swings and roundabouts of Kildare football, but despite losing all three All-Ireland quarter-final games, there was still a decent thread of consistency in their performances.

Still a long way off, but are closest contenders to Dublin in Leinster and have an All-Ireland U-20 winning squad.

The Rest

Hard to see a springer. Roscommon and Cavan are back up into Division 1, having dropped down 12 months earlier. But that only highlights the gap, even within the top flight. Tipperary can make advances, but Cork, Clare, Armagh, Fermanagh and Meath just look too distant right now to get in among the main contenders.

