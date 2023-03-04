Burns’ night for Armagh leaves Donegal in Division 1 relegation quagmire

4 March 2023; Uachtarán Tofa Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Jarlath Burns as he's introduced to the crowd at half-time of the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Donegal at Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Though not as straightforward as the ten-point thrashing they inflicted on Donegal in last year’s All-Ireland qualifier, this Armagh win underlined how much the pendulum has swung in their favour against rivals Donegal.

Granted, it was a struggle in the end and the Armagh fans in the 12,582 attendance at the Box-It Athletic Grounds were made to sweat as Donegal staged a late revival, kicking three late points to narrow the game to one at the start of four minutes of injury time.

But when the need was greatest, Jarlath Óg Burns made two huge plays, surging through the centre and drawing a free that Rian O’Neill converted and then scoring one himself to leave Donegal scrambling for a last-gasp goal.

It was a memorable night for the Burns family as Jarlarth Og’s father, Jarlath, the GAA President-Elect, was presented to the crowd at the break.

Donegal substitute Hugh McFadden was their best forward on a night when the starting forwards only managed 0-2 from play and they struggled for traction for most of the first half.

This was the first time Armagh had won back-to-back matches against Donegal since Kieran McGeeney took charge in 2015. It was a personal milestone for the manager as it was the first time he has guided his county to a league win over Donegal.

Granted, it was only their fourth meeting during his reign, but unquestionably the Armagh had opened up a fresh chapter in their rivalry against a county in the same side of the Ulster draw.

The two points lift Armagh clear of the relegation zone. They have one more home game to come against Tyrone and complete the programme with a visit to Omagh. Depending on other results, Armagh are back in the hunt for a place in the final, though their poor scoring difference (+1) will ultimately harm their prospects.

For Donegal, the picture is bleak. Having salvaged a draw at the death against Galway last Sunday, they regressed again to post their third loss in the campaign. They have Mayo at home in round six but face a tricky visit to Roscommon in round seven. The league is now about survival.

This was the fourth meeting of the sides in less than 12 months.

Though Donegal won the first two, Armagh’s 3-17 to 0-16 demolition of them in the All-Ireland qualifiers felt like a turning point. The visitors made two late changes: Peadar Mogan and Caolan Ward replaced Marty O’Reilly and Hugh McFadden, respectively.

Donegal monopolised possession in the early exchanges but failed to get a shot on goal until Shaun Patton converted a fifth-minute 45. Unusually, the next score also came from the opposition goalkeeper. Ethan Rafferty made the journey forward to convert a close-in free after Greg McCabe was fouled.

Four Armagh points arrived on the spin gave the home side a 0-4 to 0-1 advantage by the 17th minute, beginning with a superb effort from Aidan Forker, then two big plays from full-forward Andrew Murnin, who converted a mark after a brilliant fetch and drew a close-in free, that Rian O’Neill tapped over.

It took Donegal 22-and-a-half minutes to get their first score from play – an excellent Conor O’Donnell effort. But Stefan Campbell replied almost immediately for Armagh.

By the 30th minute, Armagh had stretched their lead to four – they were far more clinical when they attacked, though Donegal did pull a point back through an Oisín Gallen’s free after excellent work from Jason McGee.

But Armagh replied deep in injury time when Andrew Murnin rose highest to fist an under-hit effort from Ethan Rafferty to make it a 0-7 to 0-3 game at the break.

First out on the field for the second half, there was a lot more urgency about Donegal’s play. Hugh McFadden converted a mark in the 40th minute and then won a free, which Gallen converted.

But Donegal were caught on the break immediately afterwards and Caolan McColgan was fortunate to escape with a yellow card after he halted Andrew Murnin’s run on goal with an illegal challenge.

Rian O’Neill nailed the free, but Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton converted a free at the other end to leave two points between the teams as tempers began to fray at the edges.

McFadden’s increasing influence was underlined again in the 49th minute when he scored the visitors’ second point from play to leave one between the sides.

Another fisted point from Murnin followed by a free from Rory Grugan and a converted 45 from Rian O’Neill made it a four-point game again down the final straight as the Donegal challenge faded.

But Armagh still almost messed it up. A point from Ciaran Thompson looked like a consolation score, particularly when a quick Armagh counter-attack saw them with a two-on-one overlap, but rather than shoot for goal, Ross McQuillan attempted to square the ball to Murnin and the chance was lost.

Donegal countered and Jamie Brennan pointed, and when Jason McGee added another from the kick-out, the margin was down to one point.

But Jarly Óg Burns rescued Armagh winning a free after a driving run -converted by O’Neill – and then scoring himself to give the home side a deserved win after an absorbing second half.

Scorers – Armagh: R O’Neill 0-5 (4f, 1 45), A Murnin 0-3 (1m); S Campbell, A Forker, E Rafferty (1f), R Grugan (1f), J Óg Burns 0-1 each. Donegal: O Gallen (2f), S Patton, (1 45, 1f), H McFadden (1f) 0-2 each; C O’Donnell, C Thompson, J Brennan, J McGee 0-1 each.

Armagh – E Rafferty 7; B McCambridge 7, A Forker 8, P Burns 7; A McKay 7, G McCabe 8, J McElroy 7; C Mackin 7, J Og Burns 8; J Duffy 7, C Cumiskey 7, S Campbell 7; R O’Neill 7, A Murnin 8, C Turbitt 7. Subs: T Kelly 6 for Duffy (56), R Grugan 7 for Turbitt (58), R McQuillan 6 for Campbell (59), N Grimley for Cumiskey (70)

Donegal – S Patton; 7; B McCole 7, M Curran 6, C McColgan: 7; EB Gallagher 6; S McMenamin 7; P Mogan 7; C McGonagle 7, J McGee 8; M Langan 6, D O Baoill 6, C O’Donnell 7; C Ward 4, O Gallen 6, J Brennan 6. Subs: H McFadden 8 for Ward (34), C Thompson 7 for McColgan (48), R O’Donnell 5 for Gallen (60), J McKelvey for Gallagher (66)

Referee – Jerome Henry (Mayo)