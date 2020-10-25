Bugler makes mark as second-half surge sees Dublin past Galway to secure second-placed league finish

25 October 2020; Seán Bugler of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal despite the attention of James Foley of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7 match between Galway and Dublin at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

FOR Dessie Farrell, a winning end to his maiden Allianz League campaign. For Pádraic Joyce, a second consecutive defeat – but at least a vast improvement on the Mayo debacle of seven days previously.

In truth, it could scarcely have been any worse.

Memories of this Division 1 clash at a deserted Pearse Stadium will last about at long as it takes the five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions to make it back to the capital.

But there were positives to be gleaned for Farrell, notably in the Man of the Match performance of Paddy Small (who shot 0-4) and a hugely influential second half cameo from Seán Bugler, whose 1-1 haul included the decisive first goal.

Bugler’s roofed finish, after taking a pass at pace from fellow sub Cormac Costello, edged Dublin ahead (1-10 to 0-12) for the first time since the third minute.

They proceeded to keep Galway at arm’s length for the remainder, albeit their lead was cut to just two points deep in injury-time after Paul Conroy landed a free for his eighth point.

From the very next kickout, however, Kevin MacManamon released Con O’Callaghan whose attempt at a fisted point rebounded off the post and straight into his arms. O’Callaghan counted his blessings and tucked home the rebound inside the near post, the same player subsequently pointing a mark to secure a six-point victory.

Kerry’s league title stroll in Tralee the previous afternoon had officially rendered this a ‘nothing’ contest, but the events of last weekend meant it was more than a routine ‘dead rubber’ for the hurting hosts.

Safe to say, Joyce wasn’t in a mood to follow up “probably the most embarrassing day of my career” with more double-digit deflation so close to championship.

This was evident in Galway’s starting script: eight changes from that Mayo tanking in Tuam, including debuts for James Foley and Paul Kelly.

Farrell had named the same programme team as the one that started against Meath, but then promoted three of Dublin’s five-in-a-row heroes before throw-in: James McCarthy, Brian Howard and Eoin Murchan. This meant a second opportunity for Cian Murphy of Thomas Davis to stake his corner-back claims, and another audition in the half-forwards for Eric Lowndes, better known as a defender under Jim Gavin.

Galway the toss and elected to play with the predictable Pearse Stadium gale. By half-time, after an opening 35 minutes that lacked even the hint of a championship cut, they led by just 0-9 to 0-7 and the presumption was that two-point cushion would never be enough.

Still, if one man made hay from the Atlantic elements, it was Conroy. The veteran had 0-6 to his name by the break. Three of his four frees, and one of his pair from play, came from 45 metres or beyond.

A measure of the wind’s impact could be gleaned from the fact that Stephen Cluxton lost five out of 11 first half kickouts, two of them spilling over the sideline.

Yet only once did Galway’s lead stretch to three points, as Dean Rock, Ciarán Kilkenny, Paddy Small (with an eye-catching brace from the right corner) and O’Callaghan took it in turns to keep Dublin’s scoreline ticking order.

Galway’s interval lead appeared threadbare in light of the wind now backing Dublin, and yet the hosts hit three of the next four points to stretch four clear.

But then, in a five-minute flurry before the water break, Dublin hit them for 1-3 on the bounce. Order restored, and they march onto a Leinster quarter-final against Westmeath on Saturday week in reasonably fine fettle.

SCORERS:

Dublin: D Rock 0-6 (4f), C O’Callaghan 1-2 (0-1m), S Bugler 1-1, P Small 0-4 (2m), C Kilkenny 0-2.

Galway: P Conroy 0-8 (6f), R Finnerty 0-2 (1f), A Varley (m), S Walsh, G O’Donnell, J Leonard, L Silke 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

DUBLIN - S Cluxton; C Murphy, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; E Murchan, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, J McCarthy; B Howard; E Lowndes, C Kilkenny; P Small, C O’Callaghan, D Rock. Subs: S Bugler for Lowndes (ht), C Costello for McCarthy (46), T Lahiff for Howard (63), K McManamon for P Small (68), P McMahon for Murphy (71).

GALWAY - B Power; S Mulkerrin, S Kelly, J Foley; L Silke, G O’Donnell, J Heaney (capt); C D’Arcy, T Flynn; P Kelly, P Conroy, J Leonard; R Finnerty, A Varley, I Burke. Subs: M Barrett for Flynn (31), S Walsh for Burke (inj ht), G Sice for Finnerty (ht), C McDaid for O’Donnell (53), G Bradshaw for P Kelly (59).

REF - D Coldrick (Meath)

Online Editors