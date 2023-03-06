Brian O’Donovan’s last-minute equaliser hits Colm O’Rourke’s Royal ambitions

Limerick's Cillian Fahy scores a point despite efforts of Meath's Cathal Hickey during their NFL Division 2 clash at the Gaelic Grounds. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Shane Walsh suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury as Meath and Limerick had to settle for a point apiece at the Gaelic Grounds.

Colm O’Rourke’s men missed two stoppage-time ’45s as the hosts picked up their first point of Division 2 in front of 1,039 spectators.

In a game that was level nine times, Meath trailed for the most part but second-half goals from Mathew Costello and Donal Lenihan meant it was Limerick who had to kick the 69th-minute equaliser through Brian Donovan.

Meath had the final four chances. Lenihan landed a long-range effort onto the crossbar, Harry Hogan pulled one ’45 wide, Jack Flynn took a 45-metre free short which Jordan Morris saw blocked, and Flynn’s final ’45 drifted well wide.

Limerick also saw joint-captain Iain Corbett limp off with some hamstring tightness, while Walsh is now doubtful for the visit of Dublin to Páirc Tailteann in a fortnight.

“It’s a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem that he has had so we’ll take him home, have a look at it, and maybe give him a bit more time,” said O’Rourke.

Seven times in the first half Limerick turned over possession in the full-back line, with five of those counter-attacks resulting in points.

Brian Fanning was turning in a totemic performance man-marking Walsh. He produced three of those turnovers, which translated into two points for James Naughton.

The one time he was caught out by a high ball on the half-hour, he was bailed out by goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan standing tall as Walsh shot under pressure. The corner-forward received treatment after that incident.

Limerick led 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time but Morris led the second-half revival, assisting both goals for Costello (44th minute) and Lenihan (60th), who dispatched his first touch to the net after Morris turned over Cian Sheehan from a short kick-out (2-10 to 0-14).

They had 13 wides, though; 10 of those in the second half. Davy Lyons had a first-touch goal chance at the other end and though he miscued over, it brought Limerick back level.

Morris and Donovan exchanged superb points but neither side could find the winner.

SCORERS – Limerick: J Naughton (0-6 4f); C Downes, B Donovan (0-2 each); I Corbett, C Fahy, C Sheehan, H Bourke, A Enright, D Lyons, P Maher (0-1 each). Meath: M Costello (1-3, 0-2f); D Lenihan (1-0); J Morris (0-3); D Moriarty (0-2); R Jones, J Flynn, J O’Connor (0-1 each).

LIMERICK – D O’Sullivan 7; B Fanning 8, M Donovan 6, S O’Dea 6; B Coleman 7, I Corbett 7, T McCarthy 6; C McSweeney 8, C Downes 7; C Fahy 7, J Naughton 7, C Sheehan 6; K Ryan 5, H Bourke 6, B Donovan 8. Subs: P Maher 6 for McCarthy (49), P Nash 6 for Corbett (50 inj), A Enright 6 for Ryan (55), G Brown 6 for Coleman (58), D Lyons 6 for Bourke (66).

MEATH – H Hogan 6; A O’Neill 6, M Flood 6, R Ryan 7; S McEntee 6, D Keogan 6, D O’Neill 5; R Jones 8, J Flynn 7; C O’Sullivan 6, J Scully 5, J O’Connor 7; J Morris 8, M Costello 7, S Walsh 5. Subs: B Conlon 6 for D O’Neill (h-t), D McGowan 6 for Scully (h-t), D Moriarty 7 for Walsh (ht inj), D Lenihan 7 for McEntee (59), A Lynch for O’Sullivan (70+2).

REF – D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)