Brian Mullins was to Dublin what Roy Keane was to Manchester United – a true leader

Pat Spillane

The former Dublin captain would always be on my short list of players I wanted to play alongside

Brian Mullins and team-mate Ciarán Duff celebrate the 1983 All-Ireland semi-final win Expand
Dublin skipper Brian Mullins leads out the Dublin in 1985 All-Ireland Final Expand
Brian Mullins celebrates the 1983 Leinster Senior Football Championship win over Meath Expand

I MET Brian Mullins for the first time nearly 50 years ago when I enrolled as a third level student in Thomond College, then known as the National College of Physical Education (NCPE).

Together with Galway’s John Tobin, Fran Ryder from Dublin, Hugo Clerkin (Monaghan), Dick Dunne (Laois) and Ted Owens (Cork), Brian was among the first cohort of students accepted into the new college.

