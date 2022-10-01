| 12.6°C Dublin

Brian Mullins was an athlete of fierce resolve, who was incapable of bending the knee to platitude

Roy Curtis

Brian Mullins won four All-Ireland titles with Dublin.

Brian Mullins won four All-Ireland titles with Dublin. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

To the blue legions of Heffo’s Army foot soldiers, he was summer in Dublin, a flesh-and-blood rendition of Bagatelle’s love song to a city that idolised him like a firstborn son.

Anna Livia’s William Wallace, an unbending blond Braveheart at the heart of a 1970s insurgency, a galvanising warrior-prince, custodian of an aura touching mythical levels.

