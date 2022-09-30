Brian Mullins, 1954-2022: Broad shoulders, towering presence, flowing blond locks – an icon of Dublin city

For a landmark feature on the Dublin football team of the 1970s, ‘Return to the Hill,’ sports writer David Walsh interviewed all 15 players and the manager Kevin Heffernan, weaving a remarkable story in the January 1989 edition of ‘Magill’ magazine.

‘Magill’ was chiefly a political commentary at the time but such was the fascination with that Dublin team, the characters who shaped it and how they developed their careers away from football that it was deemed worthy of the front cover and some 38 pages inside all those years later.

Each interview brought a unique insight into the minds and movements of the protagonists and there was an honesty and sharp recall provided, helping to paint a vivid picture.

John McCarthy’s much-told story about an incident involving Brian Mullins and a Tyrone defender, Mickey Joe Forbes, in a 1978 league semi-final perhaps best captured the essence of Mullins.

From the off Forbes, who had been marking McCarthy, had been constantly needling the Dublin corner-forward digging him in the midriff and reminding him emphatically that he was “Mickey Joe Forbes, the hardest wee mon in Ulster.”

“He is much smaller than me,” recalled McCarthy in the interview, “and I know that if I touch him I’m going to get sent off.”

Consultation with the Dublin dug out brought advice to keep running but a policy within at the time was that if someone was ‘messing’ with one of their players it was up to someone else to sort it out.

Mullins sensed what was at play and undertook that day to do the sorting. Minutes later his huge frame, ball in hand, was hurtling towards the Tyrone defence and Forbes, bravely, stepped out to make contact.

“I don’t know what happened but Mickey Joe went down. There wasn’t a stir,” recalled McCarthy in ‘Magill.’

“As he was being taken off I wanted to run over and say ‘now Mickey Joe Forbes, the hardest wee mon in Ulster, you’ve just met the hardest wee mon in Leinster!”

In a Dublin career stretching 12 years, interrupted by two in the middle recovering from serious injuries sustained in a 1980 car accident, Mullins cultivated a reputation as the most fearsome of midfielders – leader, enforcer but also smart playmaker.

At a time when the game was still taking its time to gravitate away from the traditions of catch and kick to the more possession-based approach that Dublin and Kerry were trying to adopt, Mullins brought a deftness to his kicking, off left and right, that few could match, on top of an extraordinary fielding ability enabled by his sheer presence.

That he is among the greatest ever midfielders is beyond doubt. For some, because of moments like that described by McCarthy, he is the greatest. But that would be overlooking Jack O’Shea’s energy in capturing four ‘footballer of the year’ awards in five years at the beginning of the 1980s or the smooth movement of Brian Fenton since 2015.

Heffernan would be loath to even hint at a favourite Dublin footballer but many suspected there was always a special place reserved for Mullins, a St Vincent’s club-mate. His knack of being able to grab a game at just the right time and bending it to his will was unrivalled.

He was only 19 when he made his inter-county debut, playing for the Leinster U-19 rugby side on the day before against Ulster in Ravenhill.

Playing at second row Mullins, a multi-talented young sportsman who had also played inter-provincial cricket with Leinster while growing up in Clontarf, scored a try on a team that featured future Irish internationals Ollie Campbell and John Robbie.

But the following day a Corn na Cásca game against Sligo set him on a different path and within months he had won his first All-Ireland senior medal just as he was turning 20 and Heffernan’s revolution was sweeping through the GAA.

Broad shoulders, towering presence, flowing blond locks, Mullins cut a distinctive look on a football field at a time when the game was drawing support from less traditional areas in the capital. He had pedigree too as his mother’s brother was Lispole’s Bill Casey, the four-time All-Ireland winning defender with Kerry in the late 1930s and through the 1940s.

An icon of the city he may have become but he was very much rooted to the west coast with a Kerry mother and a Clare father.

Mullins became an emblem of the team through strong will and physical dominance.

For six years he and Dublin would contest every All-Ireland final, winning three. His tour de force in that much recalled All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry in 1977, for so long considered the greatest championship game until some recent competition is considered an individual highpoint.

At the same time he was studying PE in the newly-opened Thomond College facility in Limerick that led him to a career in education and took him to New York, Donegal and eventually back to Dublin where he became head of sport at UCD in the early 2000s.

Maybe his greatest achievement though was his recovery from that accident in June 1980 that left him with a badly broken leg and other injuries, preventing him from even running for almost 18 months.

Just to get back on the field almost two years later was an achievement but when he returned to the Dublin dressing-room it was a different place. Heffernan was still in charge but many of his old colleagues had moved on and only Anton O’Toole and Tommy Drumm from the team’s 1976/77 core remained.

Renewal came in 1983 when Dublin recaptured the All-Ireland title after six years. Mullins’ mobility had suffered from the accident but his presence hadn’t as they pressed through Leinster and then defeated Cork after a replay in the All-Ireland semi-final.

But he was sent off in the All-Ireland final against Galway for lashing back at Brian Talty, a fellow PE student during his Thomond College days, one of three Dublin players dismissed on a controversial day as they held out for a famous win.

There were two further All-Ireland final appearances but after being substituted in the ‘85 final, Mullins drew a line under his inter-county career.

With Heffernan stepping down after that game, Mullins was part of a three-man management committee in 1986, along with former Dublin colleagues Robbie Kelleher and Sean Doherty but their term was short before Gerry McCaul took over in 1987.

He played his last game for St Vincent’s in 1991, winning a Dublin intermediate title, before moving to Donegal where he took up the position of principal in one of the country’s largest secondary schools, Carndonagh Community School.

Being based in Donegal allowed him to take another step into inter-county management and for three years he was in charge of Derry as they won a league in 1996 and an Ulster title in 1998. He returned to Dublin in 2000.

Twice he was in the frame for the Dublin management job after the departures of Tommy Carr and Tommy Lyons but an appointment didn’t materialise. He did however immerse himself into management and administration in St Vincent’s.

He was a hugely influential figure in one of the most influential periods for Gaelic games with his place among the pantheon of great footballers firmly secured.