Brian Lacey is the latest Kildare All Star to be announced as part of Glenn Ryan’s impressive new management team.

Ryan was revealed on Friday evening as being the choice of the Kildare selection committee to replace Jack O'Connor, holding off stiff competition from both Davy Burke and Tom Cribbin.

Confirmation of his candidacy came via an email from the Kildare county board, which also revealed that Ryan would be assisted by a cast of bona fide Kildare’s legends.

Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow and Johnny Doyle will serve in various roles and as official selectors but speaking on KFM this morning, Ryan revealed that Lacey – an All Star in 1998 – would also be part of the set-up in some capacity.

Native of Tipperary, Lacey played football for his home county either side of a six-year stint with Kildare, with whom he won two Leinster titles in 1998 and 2000.

He also won two Kildare county titles alongside Ryan with Round Towers.

Lacey’s addition leaves Kildare in the unique position of having five former All Stars in the same management ensemble.

Indeed, of the 15 All Stars in Kildare's history, Ryan’s new management team – set to be formally ratified on Tuesday, October 19th - accounts for seven.

“Many people will say, ‘ah, pool lads together – they’re all friends’,” Ryan noted. “And we are very good friends from the time we played football together.

“But it’s much more than that. To go into this type of position, you need to go in with people you can trust, that are loyal to you. That you can give rows with; fall out, fall in. But enjoy doing all that.

“I’ve had wonderful days with these fellas, both on the pitch and off it. But the one thing that they are, they’re hugely respected in the roles they’re going to have in our management team.

“What they will give to Kildare will be their absolute heart and soul. Not for themselves, but hopefully for the players to reach levels that we failed to do.”

Referencing the hugely positive reaction to news of his appointment – in marked contrast to the negativity which briefly set up given the manner of Jack O’Connor’s exit – Ryan added: “First of all, it’s brilliant and it’s wonderful to know that you have the support of people behind you. Kildare supporters have always been very supportive in anything that myself and Anthony or Dermot and Johnny have done.”

“We hope that we’ll give them reason to cheer and to be proud of this team. They’re already proud of it. But hopefully we can bring it on to another stage.

“But yeah, when you have the support of the great people of Kildare behind you…does it put extra pressure on you? Not necessarily. But it gives you a bit of extra drive to try and please them. And we’ll be doing our very best to do that.”

He takes over a side already in the ascendancy.

Kildare will play their football in Division 1 of next year’s League having also contested this year’s Leinster final.

“It’s a great position that Jack has left Kildare in,” Ryan insisted. “Some people would say, ‘you’re better off to be at the bottom and work your way up.’ Absolutely not.

“The bar is there at a level that you need to be jumping in and making sure the standards are very high from the very beginning.”

Referencing Kildare’s last period of success under Mick O’Dwyer in the late 90s/early noughties, Ryan signed off with a rousing message: "Maybe it’s time we left those (days) behind us and start making a new successful era for ourselves."