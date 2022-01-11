Brian Hurley on form as Cork down Déise to book McGrath Cup final spot

Jack Cahalane of Cork during the McGrath Cup Group A match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork qualified for the final of the McGrath Cup after recording a straightforward victory over Waterford in this Group A encounter played in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork’s Brian Hurley followed up the 1-6 he got against Clare last weekend with another 1-6 here, 1-4 of which came in the first half.

The goal arrived in the second minute as Hurley rose highest to punch home a speculative delivery from Blake Murphy to give the Rebels a 1-0 to 0-1 lead after Darragh Corcoran had given Waterford an early advantage.

Cork were dominant in the first period and Murphy helped himself to two points in a promising display, while Daniel Dineen and Aodhán Ó Luasa also split the posts as the Rebels led by 1-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

Cork continued to pull away on the resumption with Hurley and Dineen adding to their tallies while Cian Kiely impressed at midfield.

Waterford saved their best for the final quarter, as they outscored Cork by 1-4 to 0-4 with Corcoran, young Tom O’Connell and Dermot Ryan their standout performers.

Ephie Fitzgearld’s team’s thoughts now turn to Division 4 of the Allianz League while Cork will face Kerry or Tipperary in the final.

Scorers – Cork: B Hurley 1-6 (2 fs), D Dineen 0-4, C Kiely and B Murphy 0-2 each, J Cahalane, K O’Donovan, A Ó Luasa (1m) and C Walsh 0-1 each. Waterford: D Corcoran 1-4 (3fs), T O’Connell 0-3 (1 f), D Meehan and D Ryan (f) 0-1 each.

Cork: J Creedon; P Allen, S Meehan (Capt), T Corkery; L Fahy, K Histon, M Taylor; J Grimes, C Kiely; E Cooke, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; A Ó Luasa, B Hurley, D Dineen. Subs: K Flahive for Meehan, K Cremin for Fahy and J Cahalane for Ó Luasa (all h/t), C O’Sullivan for Cooke (48), C Walsh for Murphy (48), A Walsh for Hurley (64), J Kiely for O’Donovan (64), F Finner for Grimes (68).

Waterford: B Kirwan; L Fennell, D Ó Cathasaigh, C Burke; J Flavin, C Walsh, D Ryan; M Curry, J O’Leary; D Guiry (Capt), B Lynch, D Hallihan; S Curry, T O’Connell, D Corcoran. Subs: K Taylor for O’Leary (20), A Beresford for Kirwan, A Jones for Burke and J Keane for Curry (all HT), D Meehan for Taylor (inj, 45), E R Reddy for Fennell (60), R Elliffe for O’Connell (60), C Murray for Hallihan (60), C Curran for Flavin (60).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Kerry).