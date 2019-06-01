Brian Hurley brace drives Cork through to Munster football final in facile victory over Limerick

It was almost all one-way traffic for Cork as they eased past Limerick at Páirc Uí Rinn last night to safely make it through to the Munster final.

Two goals in the opening five minutes and a third before the first quarter-hour had elapsed meant that Ronan McCarthy’s side dictated throughout, with a 3-8 to 0-2 half-time lead leading to an academic second half.

It won’t make the rest of the country sit up and take notice and nor is it likely to make Kerry quake with worry ahead of the Munster final, but it is nevertheless a vindication of the positive noises coming from the Cork camp in the build-up.

While the Rebels were relegated from Division 2 of the Allianz FL, they did win two of their last three matches and challenge games in the build-up to the championship had gone well. They didn’t immediately hit the ground running – Limerick’s Seán McSweeney could have goaled in the first minute but his shot hit the post, Cork goalkeeper Mark White and then the post before bouncing away – but they soon hit their stride.

Mark Collins opened the scoring with a free and his Castlehaven clubmate followed that with a fourth-minute goal following a good pass from Ruairí Deane. Just a minute later, Deane and Hurley combined again to make it 2-1 to 0-0 and even at that early stage the game had a look of inevitability about it.

The points continued to come, with Eoghan McSweeney marking his debut with a point and John O’Rourke and Collins also on target. A third goal came as Deane made it 3-4 to 0-0 on 12 minutes after good work from Killian O’Hanlon and McSweeney. By the 22 minute, all six starting forwards had scored from play, with Collins’s fourth of the evening opening up a 3-7 to 0-0.

The Rebels would go 12 minutes without a score after that, Séamus O’Carroll’s two points opening Limerick’s account, and when Paul Kerrigan was fouled for a penalty on 33, Hurley’s effort came back off the post.

Collins rounded off the first-half scoring as Cork retired with a 15-point advantage and he had three more in the opening seven minutes of the second period. Limerick goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan, who had saved well from Deane in the first half, did double their tally with a pair of 45s, but the rhythm had gone out of the game, with a plethora of substitutions adding to the stop-start nature of proceedings.

Nevertheless, Cork never looked in danger of being denied their grip on the game and captain Ian Maguire and Matthew Taylor got on the scoresheet for them, Taylor with a goal attempt which O’Sullivan – who finished with three, his team’s top scorer – had to tip over.

Wing-back Taylor followed that with another point and sub Stephen Sherlock also got in on the act while McSweeney rounded things off with his third deep in injury time.

Twenty-one points was the margin at the end, and while Cork know that they will face a far tougher test against Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 22, they can be satisfied with their night’s work.

Scorers – Cork: M Collins 0-9 (5f), B Hurley 2-0, R Deane 1-0, E McSweeney 0-3, M Taylor 0-2, P Kerrigan, I Maguire, S Sherlock, J O’Rourke 0-1 each. Limerick: D O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-2 45, 0-1f), S O’Carroll 0-2, J Lee 0-1f.

CORK: M White; N Walsh, J Loughrey, K Flahive; L O’Donovan, T Clancy, M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’Hanlon; E McSweeney, R Deane, P Kerrigan; J O’Rourke, B Hurley, M Collins.

Subs: A Browne for Loughrey (39), S Sherlock for Hurley (45), L Connolly for O’Rourke (46), K O’Driscoll for Deane (52), K O’Donovan for Clancy (57), R O’Toole for Maguire (61).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; B Fanning, S O’Dea, C McSweeney; P Maher, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; M Fitzgibbon, C Fahy, A Enright; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

Subs: P Nash for Enright, J Naughton for McSweeney, T McCarthy for Brown (all half-time), P de Brún for Fahy (45), G Noonan for McSweeney, R Lynch for Fitzgibbon (both 56).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

