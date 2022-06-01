Brian Hayes inspires Cork to Munster MFC final rout of Kerry

Cork players celebrate after their victory in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship final against Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

After falling to a 14-point defeat to Kerry in the semi-final, reigning provincial champions Cork turned the tables on their neighbours in spectacular style in the Electric Ireland Munster MFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

They dictated from the outset to prevail by 11 points, with a hefty return of 2-3 from Nemo Rangers star Brian Hayes helping secure victory over 14-man Kerry.

A terrific first-half performance saw the hosts go to the dressing-room seven points clear.

The sides were level 0-3 apiece after 10 minutes but Cork pushed ahead with a trio of points from Hayes - one of his flags was an outstanding placed-ball effort from near the sideline following a foul on Olan O’Donovan.

Captain Colm Gillespie and wing-back Darragh O’Donovan increased the advantage and when Hayes hit the net after an initial shot from Gillespie came back off the post, the home side were 1-8 to 0-3 to the good.

Darren Allman registered a much-needed Kerry point in the 27th minute - their first in 17 minutes. Olan O’Donovan and Cormac Dillon then exchanged points to leave the half-time score, 1-9 to 0-5.

The situation got worse for Kerry after the break when their centre-back Darragh O’Connor received a straight red card for an altercation with Gillespie in the 35th minute.

With Josh Woods dependable between the Cork posts, the Rebels drove for home mid way through the half as Alan O’Connell and Hayes supplied green flags in the 45th and 47th minute, 3-10 to 0-7.

Kerry, meanwhile, were completely outfought and could only score one point from play in the closing 30 minutes.

Cork go forward to play Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final while Kerry will meet Ulster champions Tyrone.

Scorers - Cork: B Hayes 2-3 (2f), A O’Connell 1-2, C Gillespie and E Myers 0-2 (1f) each, D O’Donovan and O O’Donovan 0-1 each. Kerry: C Dillon 0-3 (f), P Lane, D O’Sullivan, D Allman (f), J O’Sullivan, I O’Sullivan (f) and D O’Connor 0-1 each.

Cork: J Woods; M O’Sullivan, C Molloy, T O’Brien; D O’Donovan, G Daly, A Cullinane; C Geary, C Gillespie (Capt); M Kelleher, E Myers, A O’Connell; B Hayes, G Kearney, O O’Donovan. Subs: K McCarthy for T O’Brien (39 inj), A O’Sullivan for M Kelleher (40), N O’Leary for C Geary (40), J Burke for A Cullinane (50), B O’Sullivan for O O’Donovan (54).

Kerry: S O’Meara; M Lynch, L Evans, J Foley; E Healy, D O’Connor, F Murphy; J O’Sullivan, T Ashe; N Collins, C Dillon (Capt), J Clifford; P Lane, D O’Sullivan, D Allman. Subs: I O’Sullivan for D Allman (half-time), D O’Connor for T Ashe (40), E Boyle for P Lane (50), J Burke for J Clifford (57), P Moynihan for J O’Sullivan (57).

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare).