Brian Flanagan steps down as Kildare U-20 manager

Flanagan has been in charge for back-to-back Leinster titles, beating Dublin in both provincial finals. They lost last year's All-Ireland final to Tyrone but this year they went a step further when they beat Sligo.

It was the county's third All-Ireland U-20/21 title, having previously won it in 1965 and 2018.

Flanagan had been a senior selector with Cian O'Neill in 2016 and is a frontrunner for any future senior managerial vacancy in Kildare after the success of the last two years at U-20 level.