Brian Fenton wary of Covid-19 risks but is 'absolutely excited' about inter-county start

Brian Fenton says the experience of a failed Covid-19 test in the Raheny squad have left him better educated for what lies ahead for the start of a unique and uncertain inter-county programme next month.

Raheny’s final group game in this year’s Dublin SFC against St. Oliver Plunkett’s/ER was postponed after a player recorded a positive test, which later transpired to be a ‘false positive.’

Fenton revealed that the entire squad subsequently underwent testing "out of respect for our employers" which led to the postponement.

Dublin will have their first collective training session since lockdown ended tonight and Fenton says that faced with a similar scenario, players are infinitely more familiar with the guidelines around a failed test.

"It turned out the GAA guidelines and from the government and Nphet was that we were classed as casual contacts and as we didn’t develop symptoms, we didn’t need to go for a test," Fenton explained.

"Which is reassuring. Because we’re not living with the lads we’re going to be training with. Yes, there will be close contact. But the classification is that we’re still casual contacts.

"And if there is a new case, as long as no one develops symptoms, we can train on and play away. That’s the risk you have to take, I think."

Fenton, an ambassador for Avonmore Protein Gold, admitted he was eager to back into training with Dublin after such a prolonged absence.

"Tonight is our first pitch session. So I'm really looking forward to it. We’ve been with the clubs for the last few weeks, which was really enjoyable. But tonight is the first pitch session back with the group, really looking forward to it," he outlined.

"I know a couple of lads are probably still in the club bubble, but can’t wait to get back in with the lads. Bit of slagging and a bit of craic and seeing where it goes.

"It’s exciting. To get inter-county games at the end of the year, I’m absolutely excited about it."

